5 major Pokemon GO highlights in November 2023

November was an action-packed month for Pokemon GO players, thanks to the rapid-fire of events Niantic offered the community. The month also marked the Pokemon Latin American International Championships, which featured the mobile game as well. With so much excitement, there's plenty to look back on in November and how Niantic's mobile game was impacted.

While there were many exciting and fun instances throughout the month, five truly stood out from the rest. So, what were Pokemon GO's five best highlights from the month of November? Read on to find out.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO's five best moments from November 2023

1) Dia De Muertos

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The first event of the month, Dia De Muertos, featured a bevy of costumed Pokemon returning and making their debut. This is a big deal for many collectors as these costumes are incredibly valuable, given their rarity and exclusivity. The event also featured a variety of high-value raids.

Though this event was incredibly short, running on November 1 and 2, many players still made an effort to catch festively-themed Pokemon. Bringing costumed Cubone and Marowak back for those who missed it last year was also a good touch.

2) Pokemon GO LAIC finals

During the Pokemon Latin American International Championships, two of the best Pokemon GO players went head-to-head to see who the best trainer was in the region. After a heated match, LNDsRargef took the win and could go to the world championships at a later date.

Moments like these are big for the community as it shows that The Pokemon Company takes the mobile spin-off seriously. With GO being a bigger part of these yearly tournaments, many players have even decided to pick up the game again to give its competitive battling mode a fair shot.

3) Wooper Community Day

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

November's Community Day not only brought the spotlight to one of the most beloved creatures in the franchise but also introduced its new Paldean regional variant and its evolution, Clodsire. Both Quagsire and Clodsire have shown serious battling potential in GO's metagame, providing respite from the game's notoriously brutal standard meta.

This event was an overall win for battlers and collectors alike. Giving players a new creature to add to their collection for battling and documenting purposes, the Wooper Community Day was easily one of the better moments of November. The addition of new moves for Quagsire and Clodsire only added to the value of the event.

4) Festival of Lights

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The Festival of Lights event was another instance of new creatures coming to the game. Not only did this event mark the debut of Tadbulb and Bellibolt, but also the shiny forms for both Morelull and Shiinotic. In addition, the event also brought back Genesect, the Mythical Pokemon from the Unova region, and Virizion, one of the three Swords of Justice.

This event had a little something for everyone. It had great raids, Shiny Pokemon to hunt, and two new creatures to catch. With the use of Incenses, players could even encounter Alolan Geodude, which can normally only be obtained from hatching special eggs.

5) Fashion Week

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While Fashion Week events are typically a hit or miss within the game's community, this rendition of the event has to be one of the best in a long time. This is due to the ease of obtaining a Dragonite, one of the best Dragon-types in the game's competitive battling scene.

Not only could Dragonite be found easily through Three-Star Raid Battles, but players could also earn an encounter with one entirely for free after completing the collection challenge from this event. Practically giving away a Dragonite to all players who actively play the game during the event is an easy way to make an event memorable.