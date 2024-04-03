5 Pokemon GO players to watch out for at EUIC 24

As the Pokemon GO community gears up for the 2024 Europe International Championships (EUIC), the anticipation builds for what is expected to be a monumental showcase of talent, strategy, and the spirit of competition. With participants from around the globe converging to prove their mettle, certain names have risen to the forefront as potential champions. This article lists five competitors whose performances are highly anticipated at the EUIC this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO players to keep your eye on at EUIC 24

1) Thomas "TontonBatteuse" Martin (France)

TontonBatteuse, the previous winner of EUIC 23 (Image via @ShowRiseaux)

Why Watch: The reigning EUIC champion, TontonBatteuse, is renowned for his strategic acumen and preference for anti-meta picks. His unorthodox team compositions, including the surprising use of Dragonair, left opponents scrambling and secured his place at the top in 2023. With a flawless 9-0 sweep at last year's EUIC and impressive performances thereafter, all eyes will be on him as he defends his title.

Pokemon GO Achievements:

1st at 2023 Pokemon Europe International Championships

2nd at 2024 Pokemon Gdansk Regional Championships

3rd at 2023 Clash of the Champions: International

2) Deanosky (Britain)

Deanosky (Image via @deanosky1)

Why Watch: Known for his incredible ability to predict opponents’ team compositions, Deanosky's strategic prowess makes him a formidable challenger. His insights into the game and adaptability have earned him a reputation as a tactician capable of dismantling the best-laid plans of his rivals.

Pokemon GO Achievements:

2nd at 2024 Pokemon Stuttgart Regional Championships

5th-6th at 2022 Pokemon Liverpool Regional Championships

3) Colin "Colin6ix" Spa (Netherlands)

Colin "Colin6ix" Spa (Image via @colin6ix)

Why Watch: A two-time regional competition winner, Colin6ix has demonstrated time and again his high level of play and deep understanding of the game. His accolades speak to his consistency and ability to compete at the highest levels, making him one of Europe's strongest contenders.

Pokemon GO Achievements:

1st at 2024 Pokemon Stuttgart Regional Championships

1st at 2023 Pokemon Lille Regional Championships

2nd at 2024 Pokemon Dortmund Regional Championships

2nd at 2021 Nexus League - Opera GX Championship

4) Chris "Reis2Occasion" Reisner (USA)

Chris "Reis2Occasion" Reisner (Image via pokemon.com)

Why Watch: Reis2Occasion has a track record that would intimidate any opponent. With multiple first-place finishes in regional championships and a strong performance at the North American International Championships, he’s proven that he can compete and win on international soil. His journey from the US to EUIC represents the global appeal of the Pokemon GO competition and the high stakes involved.

Pokemon GO Achievements:

1st at 2023 Pokemon Knoxville Regional Championships

1st at 2022 Pokemon Milwaukee Regional Championships

1st at 2021 Nexus League - Kanto Cup US Open

2nd at 2023 Pokemon North American International Championships

3rd at 2023 Pokemon Arlington Regional Championships

5) Alexander "Doonebug97" Doone (USA)

Alexander "Doonebug97" Doone (Image via liquipedia)

Why Watch: Doonebug97 has been a pioneer in the Pokemon GO competitive scene since the inception of the GO Battle League, being the first globally to reach Legend Rank. His resume boasts numerous firsts, including being the first North American to win multiple regional championships in the same PCS season. His innovative strategies and deep game knowledge make his matches must-watch events.

Pokemon GO Achievements:

1st at 2024 Pokemon Knoxville Regional Championships

1st at 2024 Pokemon San Antonio Regional Championships

1st at 2023 Pokemon Arlington Regional Championships

1st at 2022 Nexus League Pittsburgh

1st at 2022 Clash of the Champions

1st at 2021 Silph Road - World Championship

2nd at 2022 Pokemon Milwaukee Regional Championships

3rd at 2024 Pokemon Sacramento Regional Championships

3rd at 2023 Pokemon Baltimore Regional Championships

As these titans prepare for battle at the EUIC 2024, the Pokemon GO community is set for a spectacle of high-level play, strategic genius, and the unpredictable dynamism that defines competitive Pokemon.

Whether you’re cheering for a local hero, an international challenger, or just in love with the game, this tournament promises unforgettable moments and thrilling battles that will be talked about for years to come.