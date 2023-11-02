5 Pokemon GO themes other than Halloween that Niantic can introduce

Pokemon GO's recent Halloween event brought a number of changes to the game's map. Many players were left a bit disappointed as the map became different from the standard default layout that they have come to love during seasonal events. As a result, many trainers have begun discussing what Niantic should bring to the title to breathe new life into its visuals.

There are many different ideas Niantic could implement to tie Pokemon GO more to the player or to the mobile spin-off's source material. Here are five ideas for what the developer could introduce to liven up the game's visual appeal.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 themes Niantic should bring to Pokemon GO

1) Team GO Rocket

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Team Rocket Takeovers are some of the most hyped-up events in the modern Pokemon GO catalog. They bring some new Shadow Pokemon for players to collect and even introduce Shadow Legendary creatures that trainers can obtain after squaring off with the big boss himself, Giovanni.

Since the promotional artwork for these events showcases the members of the villainous team on a shadowy landscape with a dark sky, why not present that in the game? During the event, the world could become a lot darker, perhaps integrating some Team Rocket propaganda-esque decorations around the map as well.

2) Spring

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Niantic's current map design coasts heavily off its weather mechanic. This can clearly be seen in the winter months outside of holidays, where the map is consumed by falling snow particles for months at a time.

Spring is a season where many would expect Niantic to step it up in the colors and decor department, but sadly, this time of year is practically barren in creativity.

With Niantic being the team behind Pikmin Bloom, another popular Nintendo geocaching experience, the developer has shown an ability to brighten up a map with many colored flowers and nice grass textures. As such, it would be nice to get some of that effort back in Pokemon GO for the spring season.

3) Region-based maps

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All of the Pokemon franchise's regions have their own diverse ecosystems and environments. Sinnoh is known for its snowy landscapes and high mountain peaks. Alola is known for its bright, sunny shores and crystal-clear waters. Unova is known for its lived-in, bustling cityscapes. Why not convey these themes in Pokemon GO?

Niantic introduces several events celebrating creatures of a certain region. The Pokemon GO Tour events are a prime example, often focusing on one region per event.

With Sinnoh being the next region on the chopping block, it would be really nice to see some appropriate snowy patches on the map as a callback to the region's starting location, Twinleaf Town.

4) Full moon

Bloodmoon Ursaluna's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The full moon has grown to be quite a significant event in the Pokemon franchise. This is thanks to the introduction of Ursaluna, an evolution of Ursaring tied to the full phase of the moon. While Niantic does show a full moon if one is present in the game, it can just be written off as a nighttime decoration to the inexperienced.

Niantic should add a little more flair to the occurrence by introducing some fog effects and a more detailed night sky. Though it is unlikely for the developer to ever do such a thing for a once-a-month occurrence in Pokemon GO, it would be nice to see the team show this time the respect it has come to amass from the community.

5) Updated environments

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The general consensus is that Pokemon GO is a very dull game visually, with the game's main focus being its AR feature. However, this feature only takes place during captures, and most players end up turning it off for the sake of simplicity.

This could be a great time for Niantic to decorate the already empty map view. Adding some small trees and taller grass to forests and state parks, where players go to play, could be a great start since the game already features some more dark-green patches to resemble these natural landscapes.

While urban areas may be a bit difficult to rework, adding some decorations like lap posts and a different color to the roads could be nice.