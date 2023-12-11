5 things to do before Indigo Disk DLC release

With the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just days away, many fans are dusting off their Nintendo Switch to get all caught up with the game before its release. There are also some requirements that players must meet in the base game before they can access the new chapter's content.

With this in mind, they may want to look through their playthrough one last time to make sure they met the conditions to play the Indigo Disk before the DLC launches. Here are five things players will want to do before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's newest DLC expansion.

5 things to do before the Indigo Disk DLC launches for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Complete the story

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet hosts a unique take on the standard Pokemon campaign. Rather than guiding players along a linear plot, the game allows them to choose between three stories with objectives to complete in any order. All three main stories must be completed to unlock the fourth and final story.

Once all four have been completed, the main campaign will conclude and the post-game can begin. While the post-game grants total freedom across the region, there are still some tasks that players must accomplish before they can access every feature on offer, including the content given in the expansions.

2) Unlock the Ace Academy Tournament and Seven-Star Raids

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Since leaks have hinted at the continuation of Seven-Star Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet once the Indigo Disk DLC releases, players will want to make sure they have Seven-Star Raids unlocked. This can be done by completing the post-game quest that requires them to rematch every previously-beaten Gym Leader.

Once every Gym Leader has been defeated for a second time, they will unlock the Ace Academy Tournament. This is a series of battles that puts the player against their friends and teachers from their game's Pokemon Academy. Once one of these tournaments have been completed, Seven-Star Raid Dens will begin to appear around the map.

3) Complete The Teal Mask

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

In order to access the Indigo Disk DLC, players will first need to complete the story in The Teal Mask, the first half of the expansion. This story takes them to the land of Kitakami on a school trip to study the Pokemon that live there. This story features some characters that will be incredibly important in the Indigo Disk, so Game Freak requires trainers to complete that part of the DLC first.

This expansion also features some very powerful Pokemon who will make for very useful allies considering how the Indigo Disk is advertised to have much harder battles than that of the base game. Kitakami features a fair share of powerful Legendaries, as well as new regional variants and evolutions for some Galar Pokemon as well.

4) Catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna

Bloodmoon Ursaluna's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a new form of Ursaluna introduced in the Teal Mask chapter of the expansion pass. This form has quickly become one of the most powerful creatures to ever be brought into the franchise. As such, it can prove to be a valuable asset in the upcoming challenges posed by the future chapter.

To obtain it, players have to register 150 creatures in the Kitakami Pokedex and speak to Perrin at Mossui Town. She will send them on a quest to look for this special variant of the ancient creature in the Timeless Woods, concluding with an encounter where they can catch Bloodmoon Ursaluna to add it to their team.

5) Investigate Area Zero

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Unlike The Teal Mask, this upcoming chapter of the expansion will make changes to the overworld of the base game. Most notably, Area Zero will be heavily impacted. As such, players will want to familiarize themselves with the map's layout there to help them pinpoint the things that have changed once The Indigo Disk releases.

Though the extent of these changes was not shown in full during the final trailer for the expansion, it did showcase some notable content updates in the area, hinting at its importance. It would be safe to assume that players will need to return to this part of the map during the chapter's story.