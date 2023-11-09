All Pokemon GO search strings, terms, and commands

Pokemon GO is an augmented reality (AR) game where the main agenda is to go out in real life and catch as many Pocket Monsters as you can. It has been around for upwards of half a decade. If you have been playing the title since its launch, you probably have hundreds, if not thousands, of Pokemon in your stash.

Searching for certain beasts can become increasingly daunting as you add more to your collection. This article will walk you through every search string and command that you can use in Pokemon GO to sift through the collection of Pocket Monsters in your account.

Pokemon GO search strings and commands to find Pokemon with names and Pokedex Number

Pidove: All Pidove and Pokemon that have this nickname

All Pidove and Pokemon that have this nickname Pigeon (It can be any name that you want to keep): All Pokemon with the nickname Pigeon or a name that you have kept

All Pokemon with the nickname Pigeon or a name that you have kept +pidove: All Pidove and its evolutions

All Pidove and its evolutions 69: All Pokemon with Pokedex number 69

All Pokemon with Pokedex number 69 69-79: All Pokemon with Pokedex number 69 to 79

All Pokemon with Pokedex number 69 to 79 -69: All Pokemon with Pokedex number 69 and below

All Pokemon with Pokedex number 69 and below 69-: All Pokemon with Pokedex number 69 and above

Pokemon GO search strings and commands to find Pokemon with moves and types

Water: All Water-type Pokemon

All Water-type Pokemon @water: All Pokemon with one Water-type attack

All Pokemon with one Water-type attack @water gun: All Pokemon with Water Gun as an attack

All Pokemon with Water Gun as an attack @1water: All Pokemon with one Water-type Fast move

All Pokemon with one Water-type Fast move @2water: All Pokemon with one Water-type Charged move

All Pokemon with one Water-type Charged move @3water: All Pokemon with two Water-type Charged moves

All Pokemon with two Water-type Charged moves @move: All Pokemon that can learn a second Charged move

All Pokemon that can learn a second Charged move !@move: All Pokemon that have a second Charged move

All Pokemon that have a second Charged move @weather: All moves that are currently weather boosted

Pokemon GO search strings and commands to find Pokemon with IV, HP, and CP

cp2000: All Pokemon with 2000 Combat Power (CP)

All Pokemon with 2000 Combat Power (CP) cp-2000: All Pokemon from 10 to 2000 CP

All Pokemon from 10 to 2000 CP cp2000-: All Pokemon with 2000 CP and more

All Pokemon with 2000 CP and more cp1900-2000: All Pokemon from 1900 to 2000 CP

All Pokemon from 1900 to 2000 CP hp100: All Pokemon with 100 Health Points (HP)

All Pokemon with 100 Health Points (HP) hp-100: All Pokemon from 10 to 100 HP

All Pokemon from 10 to 100 HP hp80-100: All Pokemon from 80 to 100 HP

All Pokemon from 80 to 100 HP hp100-: All Pokemon with 100 HP and more

All Pokemon with 100 HP and more 0*: All Pokemon from 0 to 49% IV

All Pokemon from 0 to 49% IV 1*: All Pokemon from 51 to 64% IV

All Pokemon from 51 to 64% IV 2*: All Pokemon from 67 to 80% IV

All Pokemon from 67 to 80% IV 3*: All Pokemon from 82 to 98% IV

All Pokemon from 82 to 98% IV 4*: All Pokemon with 100% IV

Miscellaneous Pokemon GO search strings and commands

candyxl: All Pokemon that have been powered up by Candy XL

All Pokemon that have been powered up by Candy XL shiny: All shiny Pokemon

All shiny Pokemon shadow: All shadow Pokemon

All shadow Pokemon purified: All Purified Pokemon

All Purified Pokemon tradeevolve: All Pokemon evolved for free through trades

All Pokemon evolved for free through trades evolve: All Pokemon that can be evolved

All Pokemon that can be evolved evolvenew: All Pokemon that can be evolved for new Pokedex entry

All Pokemon that can be evolved for new Pokedex entry megaevolve: All Pokemon that can be Mega Evolved

All Pokemon that can be Mega Evolved mega1-3: All Mega Pokemon from level 1 to level 3

All Mega Pokemon from level 1 to level 3 xs, xxs, xl, xxl: All Pokemon with varying sizes

All Pokemon with varying sizes buddy1-4: All Buddy Pokemon from level 1 to level 4

All Buddy Pokemon from level 1 to level 4 buddy5: All Buddy Pokemon that have Best Buddy status

All Buddy Pokemon that have Best Buddy status defender: All Pokemon that are currently defending a Gym

All Pokemon that are currently defending a Gym lucky: All Pokemon that have Lucky status

All Pokemon that have Lucky status female: All female Pokemon

All female Pokemon male: All male Pokemon

All male Pokemon genderunknown: All neuter gender Pokemon

All neuter gender Pokemon eggsonly: All baby Pokemon

All baby Pokemon gbl: All Pokemon caught from the Pokemon GO Battle League

All Pokemon caught from the Pokemon GO Battle League hatched: All Pokemon hatched from eggs

All Pokemon hatched from eggs research: All Pokemon caught from Research Tasks

All Pokemon caught from Research Tasks rocket: All Pokemon caught from Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders

All Pokemon caught from Team GO Rocket grunts and leaders age0: All Pokemon caught within the last 24 hours

All Pokemon caught within the last 24 hours year2018: All Pokemon caught in the year 2018

All Pokemon caught in the year 2018 distance1000-: All Pokemon caught or hatched 1000 kilometers away

All Pokemon caught or hatched 1000 kilometers away distance10-100: All Pokemon caught or hatched between 10 to 100 kilometers

All Pokemon caught or hatched between 10 to 100 kilometers @special: All Pokemon with special moves

All Pokemon with special moves item: All Pokemon that can be evolved with an evolutionary item

These are all the search strings and commands that you can use in GO. If we missed something, let us know in the comments below.

