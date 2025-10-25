The best Blastoise moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will be required to get optimal results out of the creature. It is the Water-type starter from Kanto and evolves from Wartortle once it reaches level 36. Blastoise, like the other Kanto starters, has a Mega Evolution that can be acquired in Legends Z-A.

Ad

This article covers the best moveset and nature for Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best moveset for Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Blastoise (Image via TPC)

Blastoise's best moveset includes the following attacks:

Ad

Trending

Hydro Pump

Ice Beam

Flash Cannon

Earthquake

Blastoise learns Hydro Pump and Flash Cannon when it evolves from Wartortle. Ice Beam and Earthquake are TM moves for Blastoise in Legends Z-A.

Earthquake is a strong counter against Electric-types that pose a threat to Blastoise. Hydro Pump is the best STAB move for the creature, and Flash Cannon is a Steel-type coverage attack that can take Fairies by surprise.

Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams

Ad

Best nature for Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Depending on whether you want more physical defense or special defense, you should give it the Bold (↑ Defense, ↓ Attack) or Calm (↑ SpDef, ↓ Attack) nature. While Blastoise is not known for its offensive prowess, it can tank hits very well.

You can find the Bold Mint and the Calm Mint at the following places:

Bold Mint: Flower stalls in Wild Zone 3 and Nouveau Cade Truck No.3.

Flower stalls in Wild Zone 3 and Nouveau Cade Truck No.3. Calm Mint: Flower stalls in Wild Zone 3 and Nouveau Cade Truck No.3.

Ad

Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Blastoise stats and Blastoisinite location

Blastoise:

HP: 79

79 Attack: 83

83 Defense: 100

100 Special Attack: 85

85 Special Defense: 105

105 Speed: 78

Mega Blastoise:

HP: 79

79 Attack: 103

103 Defense: 120

120 Special Attack: 135

135 Special Defense: 115

115 Speed: 78

The Blastoisinite can be found at the Stone Emporium in Vernal Avenue for 100,000 Poke Dollars.

You can also check out the list of held items and new Mega Evolution stats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨