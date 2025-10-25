  • home icon
Best Blastoise moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 25, 2025 16:36 GMT
Best Blastoise moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best Blastoise moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

The best Blastoise moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will be required to get optimal results out of the creature. It is the Water-type starter from Kanto and evolves from Wartortle once it reaches level 36. Blastoise, like the other Kanto starters, has a Mega Evolution that can be acquired in Legends Z-A.

This article covers the best moveset and nature for Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Blastoise (Image via TPC)
Blastoise (Image via TPC)

Blastoise's best moveset includes the following attacks:

  • Hydro Pump
  • Ice Beam
  • Flash Cannon
  • Earthquake

Blastoise learns Hydro Pump and Flash Cannon when it evolves from Wartortle. Ice Beam and Earthquake are TM moves for Blastoise in Legends Z-A.

Earthquake is a strong counter against Electric-types that pose a threat to Blastoise. Hydro Pump is the best STAB move for the creature, and Flash Cannon is a Steel-type coverage attack that can take Fairies by surprise.

Best nature for Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Depending on whether you want more physical defense or special defense, you should give it the Bold (↑ Defense, ↓ Attack) or Calm (↑ SpDef, ↓ Attack) nature. While Blastoise is not known for its offensive prowess, it can tank hits very well.

You can find the Bold Mint and the Calm Mint at the following places:

  • Bold Mint: Flower stalls in Wild Zone 3 and Nouveau Cade Truck No.3.
  • Calm Mint: Flower stalls in Wild Zone 3 and Nouveau Cade Truck No.3.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Blastoise stats and Blastoisinite location

Blastoise:

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 83
  • Defense: 100
  • Special Attack: 85
  • Special Defense: 105
  • Speed: 78

Mega Blastoise:

  • HP: 79
  • Attack: 103
  • Defense: 120
  • Special Attack: 135
  • Special Defense: 115
  • Speed: 78

The Blastoisinite can be found at the Stone Emporium in Vernal Avenue for 100,000 Poke Dollars.

