The best Blastoise moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will be required to get optimal results out of the creature. It is the Water-type starter from Kanto and evolves from Wartortle once it reaches level 36. Blastoise, like the other Kanto starters, has a Mega Evolution that can be acquired in Legends Z-A.
This article covers the best moveset and nature for Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best moveset for Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Blastoise's best moveset includes the following attacks:
- Hydro Pump
- Ice Beam
- Flash Cannon
- Earthquake
Blastoise learns Hydro Pump and Flash Cannon when it evolves from Wartortle. Ice Beam and Earthquake are TM moves for Blastoise in Legends Z-A.
Earthquake is a strong counter against Electric-types that pose a threat to Blastoise. Hydro Pump is the best STAB move for the creature, and Flash Cannon is a Steel-type coverage attack that can take Fairies by surprise.
Best nature for Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Depending on whether you want more physical defense or special defense, you should give it the Bold (↑ Defense, ↓ Attack) or Calm (↑ SpDef, ↓ Attack) nature. While Blastoise is not known for its offensive prowess, it can tank hits very well.
You can find the Bold Mint and the Calm Mint at the following places:
- Bold Mint: Flower stalls in Wild Zone 3 and Nouveau Cade Truck No.3.
- Calm Mint: Flower stalls in Wild Zone 3 and Nouveau Cade Truck No.3.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Blastoise stats and Blastoisinite location
Blastoise:
- HP: 79
- Attack: 83
- Defense: 100
- Special Attack: 85
- Special Defense: 105
- Speed: 78
Mega Blastoise:
- HP: 79
- Attack: 103
- Defense: 120
- Special Attack: 135
- Special Defense: 115
- Speed: 78
The Blastoisinite can be found at the Stone Emporium in Vernal Avenue for 100,000 Poke Dollars.
