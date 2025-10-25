The best Charizard moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the best results out of the creature during battles. The Fire- and Flying-type Pocket Monster can be obtained by evolving Charmeleon starting level 36. It has two Mega Evolutions, X and Y.
This article covers Charizard's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best moveset for Charizard in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Charizard's best moveset consists of the following attacks:
Mega X
- Flare Blitz
- Dragon Rush
- Thunder Punch
- Shadow Claw
Mega Y
- Flamethrower
- Dragon Pulse
- Air Slash
- Shadow Claw
You should choose your moveset based on whether you want your Charizard to hold the X Mega Stone or the Y Mega Stone.
Best nature for Charizard in Pokemon Legends Z-A
If you wish to go with Mega Charizard X in your team build, you should opt for the Adamant nature (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) on Charizard. For the Y variant, you should choose the Modest nature (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.).
You can get both the Adamant Mint and the Modest Mint at the flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Charizard stats and Charizardite location
Charizard:
- HP: 78
- Attack: 84
- Defense: 78
- Special Attack: 109
- Special Defense: 85
- Speed: 100
Mega Charizard X:
- HP: 78
- Attack: 130
- Defense: 111
- Special Attack: 130
- Special Defense: 85
- Speed: 100
Mega Charizard Y:
- HP: 78
- Attack: 104
- Defense: 78
- Special Attack: 159
- Special Defense: 115
- Speed: 100
Charizardite X and Charizardite Y can both be purchased from the Vernal Avenue Stone Emporium for 100,000 Poke Dollars each.
