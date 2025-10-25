  • home icon
Best Charizard moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 25, 2025 15:42 GMT
Best Charizard moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best Charizard moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

The best Charizard moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the best results out of the creature during battles. The Fire- and Flying-type Pocket Monster can be obtained by evolving Charmeleon starting level 36. It has two Mega Evolutions, X and Y.

This article covers Charizard's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Charizard in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Charizard X and Y (Image via TPC)

Charizard's best moveset consists of the following attacks:

Mega X

  • Flare Blitz
  • Dragon Rush
  • Thunder Punch
  • Shadow Claw

Mega Y

  • Flamethrower
  • Dragon Pulse
  • Air Slash
  • Shadow Claw

You should choose your moveset based on whether you want your Charizard to hold the X Mega Stone or the Y Mega Stone.

Best nature for Charizard in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you wish to go with Mega Charizard X in your team build, you should opt for the Adamant nature (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) on Charizard. For the Y variant, you should choose the Modest nature (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.).

You can get both the Adamant Mint and the Modest Mint at the flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Charizard stats and Charizardite location

Charizard:

  • HP: 78
  • Attack: 84
  • Defense: 78
  • Special Attack: 109
  • Special Defense: 85
  • Speed: 100

Mega Charizard X:

  • HP: 78
  • Attack: 130
  • Defense: 111
  • Special Attack: 130
  • Special Defense: 85
  • Speed: 100
Mega Charizard Y:

  • HP: 78
  • Attack: 104
  • Defense: 78
  • Special Attack: 159
  • Special Defense: 115
  • Speed: 100

Charizardite X and Charizardite Y can both be purchased from the Vernal Avenue Stone Emporium for 100,000 Poke Dollars each.

