The best Charizard moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the best results out of the creature during battles. The Fire- and Flying-type Pocket Monster can be obtained by evolving Charmeleon starting level 36. It has two Mega Evolutions, X and Y.

This article covers Charizard's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Charizard in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Charizard X and Y (Image via TPC)

Charizard's best moveset consists of the following attacks:

Mega X

Flare Blitz

Dragon Rush

Thunder Punch

Shadow Claw

Mega Y

Flamethrower

Dragon Pulse

Air Slash

Shadow Claw

You should choose your moveset based on whether you want your Charizard to hold the X Mega Stone or the Y Mega Stone.

Best nature for Charizard in Pokemon Legends Z-A

If you wish to go with Mega Charizard X in your team build, you should opt for the Adamant nature (+Atk., -Sp. Atk.) on Charizard. For the Y variant, you should choose the Modest nature (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.).

You can get both the Adamant Mint and the Modest Mint at the flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Charizard stats and Charizardite location

Charizard:

HP: 78

78 Attack: 84

84 Defense: 78

78 Special Attack: 109

109 Special Defense: 85

85 Speed: 100

Mega Charizard X:

HP: 78

78 Attack: 130

130 Defense: 111

111 Special Attack: 130

130 Special Defense: 85

85 Speed: 100

Mega Charizard Y:

HP: 78

78 Attack: 104

104 Defense: 78

78 Special Attack: 159

159 Special Defense: 115

115 Speed: 100

Charizardite X and Charizardite Y can both be purchased from the Vernal Avenue Stone Emporium for 100,000 Poke Dollars each.

You can also check out the list of held items and new Mega Evolution stats.

