Best Chesnaught moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 25, 2025 14:51 GMT
Best Chesnaught moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best Chesnaught moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

The best Chesnaught moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A is required to consistently win battles with this creature. It is a Grass- and Fighting-type that evolves from Quiladin starting level 36. Like Meganium, it is a defensively oriented starter that can be obtained early on in the game.

This article covers the best moveset and nature for Chesnaught in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Chesnaught in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Chesnaught (Image via TPC)
Chesnaught (Image via TPC)

To reach its full potential, Chesnaught must utilize the following four attacks:

  • Leech Seed
  • Close Combat
  • Wood Hammer
  • Thunder Punch

Chesnaught learns Leech Seed, Close Combat, and Wood Hammer by leveling up. The latter two come quite late (at level 45 and 48, respectively), so you can use Brick Break and Body Slam before you get these strong STAB attacks. You can teach Chesnaught Thunder Punch using a TM in Legends Z-A.

Best nature for Chesnaught in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The most optimal nature for Chesnaught is Adamant (+ Attack, - SpAtk) or Brave (+ Attack, - Speed). The creature has a lot of bulk, thanks to its impressive Defense stat. Therefore, investing in its physical attack will help you deal damage while soaking it.

You can get these mints in the following locations:

  • Adamant Mint: Flower stalls at Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza
  • Brave Mint: Flower stalls at Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Chesnaught stats and Chesnaughtite location

Chesnaught:

  • HP: 88
  • Attack: 107
  • Defense: 122
  • Special Attack: 74
  • Special Defense: 75
  • Speed: 64
Mega Chesnaught:

  • HP: 88
  • Attack: 137
  • Defense: 172
  • Special Attack: 74
  • Special Defense: 115
  • Speed: 44

The Chesnaught can be found as a Ranked Battle Reward for Season 3 (Rank K or higher).

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

