The best Chesnaught moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A is required to consistently win battles with this creature. It is a Grass- and Fighting-type that evolves from Quiladin starting level 36. Like Meganium, it is a defensively oriented starter that can be obtained early on in the game.

Ad

This article covers the best moveset and nature for Chesnaught in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best moveset for Chesnaught in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Chesnaught (Image via TPC)

To reach its full potential, Chesnaught must utilize the following four attacks:

Ad

Trending

Leech Seed

Close Combat

Wood Hammer

Thunder Punch

Chesnaught learns Leech Seed, Close Combat, and Wood Hammer by leveling up. The latter two come quite late (at level 45 and 48, respectively), so you can use Brick Break and Body Slam before you get these strong STAB attacks. You can teach Chesnaught Thunder Punch using a TM in Legends Z-A.

Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams

Best nature for Chesnaught in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The most optimal nature for Chesnaught is Adamant (+ Attack, - SpAtk) or Brave (+ Attack, - Speed). The creature has a lot of bulk, thanks to its impressive Defense stat. Therefore, investing in its physical attack will help you deal damage while soaking it.

Ad

You can get these mints in the following locations:

Adamant Mint: Flower stalls at Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza

Flower stalls at Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza Brave Mint: Flower stalls at Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza

Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Chesnaught stats and Chesnaughtite location

Chesnaught:

HP: 88

88 Attack: 107

107 Defense: 122

122 Special Attack: 74

74 Special Defense: 75

75 Speed: 64

Ad

Mega Chesnaught:

HP: 88

88 Attack: 137

137 Defense: 172

172 Special Attack: 74

74 Special Defense: 115

115 Speed: 44

The Chesnaught can be found as a Ranked Battle Reward for Season 3 (Rank K or higher).

You can also check out the list of held items and new Mega Evolution stats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨