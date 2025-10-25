  • home icon
Best Froslass moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 25, 2025 15:54 GMT
Best Froslass moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best Froslass moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Froslass's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will let you use the creature most effectively. It is a Special Evolution in the game and can be acquired by using a Dawn Stone on a Female Snorunt. Froslass is an Ice- and Ghost-type creature that has Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed as its best stats.

This article covers the best Froslass moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Froslass (Image via TPC)
Mega Froslass (Image via TPC)

The most suitable moves for Froslass are:

  • Blizzard
  • Shadow Ball
  • Will-O-Wisp
  • Water Pulse

Froslass learns Shadow Ball, Will-O-Wisp, and Blizzard via leveling up at levels 40, 45, and 50, respectively. The first two are its strongest STAB attacks. Will-O-Wisp is a Fire-type move that burns the target, leaving them with a drastically reduced Attack stat. This helps the physically frail Froslass survive longer.

Water Pulse is the only TM move you want on Froslass in Legends Z-A. It helps counter Fire- and Rock-type adversaries and deals neutral damage to Ghosts, Darks, and Steels.

Best nature for Froslass in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The top nature choice for Froslass is either Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) or Timid (+Spe., -Atk.). Like many other speedy special attackers, Froslass thrives in situations where it can either overpower or outspeed its opponent with moves like Blizzard and Shadow Ball.

Here's where you can purchase these mints if you don't have a Modest or Timid Snorunt:

  • Timid Mind: Can be purchased from Restaurant Le Nah.
  • Modest Mint: Can be purchased from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Froslass stats and Froslassite location

Froslass:

  • HP: 70
  • Attack: 80
  • Defense: 70
  • Special Attack: 80
  • Special Defense: 70
  • Speed: 110

Mega Froslass:

  • HP: 70
  • Attack: 80
  • Defense: 70
  • Special Attack: 140
  • Special Defense: 100
  • Speed: 120
You get the Froslassite for defeating the Rogue Mega Froslassite battle inside Aymlis Park in Blue District.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

