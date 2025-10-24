You must know the best Meganium moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A to derive optimal results with the game's Grass-type starter. The creature can be obtained right at the start and evolves from Bayleef at level 32. It also has a Mega Evolution, which is a Grass- and Fairy-type. Defense is Meganium's strongest suit, but Mega Meganium is a decent special attacker as well.
Best moveset for Meganium in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Meganium performs best with the following moveset:
- Giga Drain
- Leaf Storm
- Dazzling Gleam
- Protect
Giga Drain is a level-up move that gives Meganium good damage dealing and self-sustain. Leaf Storm is a very powerful Grass-type attack that will knock out most opponents that don't resist it in one or two turns.
Dazzling Gleam is a powerful AoE Fairy-type move that Meganium gets STAB for once it Mega Evolves. Protect can help you get out of sticky situations.
Best nature for Meganium in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Meganium performs best with the Timid Nature (+Spe., -Sp. Atk.) or Modest Nature (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.). The former is effective if you plan on using the creature without Mega Evolving it. If you wish to use Mega Meganium, you should have the latter.
You can find the mints for these respective natures in the following areas:
- Timid Mind: Can be purchased from Restaurant Le Nah.
- Modest Mint: Can be purchased from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Meganium stats and Meganiumite location
Meganium:
- HP: 80
- Attack: 82
- Defense: 100
- Special Attack: 83
- Special Defense: 100
- Speed: 80
Mega Meganium:
- HP: 80
- Attack: 92
- Defense: 115
- Special Attack: 143
- Special Defense: 115
- Speed: 80
The Meganiumite can be found in Hotel Z as a gift from AZ if you pick Chikorita as the starter. If not, you can buy it from Stone Emporium on Vernal Avenue for 100,000 Poke Dollars.
