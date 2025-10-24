You must know the best Meganium moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A to derive optimal results with the game's Grass-type starter. The creature can be obtained right at the start and evolves from Bayleef at level 32. It also has a Mega Evolution, which is a Grass- and Fairy-type. Defense is Meganium's strongest suit, but Mega Meganium is a decent special attacker as well.

This article covers Meganium's best moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

Best moveset for Meganium in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Meganium (Image via TPC)

Meganium performs best with the following moveset:

Giga Drain

Leaf Storm

Dazzling Gleam

Protect

Giga Drain is a level-up move that gives Meganium good damage dealing and self-sustain. Leaf Storm is a very powerful Grass-type attack that will knock out most opponents that don't resist it in one or two turns.

Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams

Dazzling Gleam is a powerful AoE Fairy-type move that Meganium gets STAB for once it Mega Evolves. Protect can help you get out of sticky situations.

Best nature for Meganium in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Meganium performs best with the Timid Nature (+Spe., -Sp. Atk.) or Modest Nature (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.). The former is effective if you plan on using the creature without Mega Evolving it. If you wish to use Mega Meganium, you should have the latter.

You can find the mints for these respective natures in the following areas:

Timid Mind: Can be purchased from Restaurant Le Nah.

Can be purchased from Restaurant Le Nah. Modest Mint: Can be purchased from flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Meganium stats and Meganiumite location

Meganium:

HP: 80

80 Attack: 82

82 Defense: 100

100 Special Attack: 83

83 Special Defense: 100

100 Speed: 80

Mega Meganium:

HP: 80

80 Attack: 92

92 Defense: 115

115 Special Attack: 143

143 Special Defense: 115

115 Speed: 80

The Meganiumite can be found in Hotel Z as a gift from AZ if you pick Chikorita as the starter. If not, you can buy it from Stone Emporium on Vernal Avenue for 100,000 Poke Dollars.

You can also check out the list of available items and new Mega Evolution stats.

