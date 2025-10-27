Best Scrafty moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Understanding the best Scrafty moveset and nature can give you an edge in the later stages of Pokemon Legends Z-A. It is a Dark/Fighting-type Pokemon known for its tough fighting skills and abilities. It evolves from Scraggy at Level 39 and can be found in Wild Zone 20. You can even Mega Evolve this creature by spending 240 Mega Shards after getting the Scraftinite Mega Stone.
Best moveset for Scrafty in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Here's a look at the best moveset for Scrafty in Pokemon Legends Z-A:
- Bulk Up
- Knock Off
- Power-Up Punch
- Parting Shot
In Pokemon Legends Z-A, Bulk Up is a Fighting-type move that goes perfectly with this Pokemon’s playstyle, improving its Attack and Defense (1 Stage). You can teach this move using TM011, which can be obtained from the Justice Dojo.
Knock Off is a Dark-type move that works best against Pokemon holding an item. It deals 50% more damage (97.5 base power) and removes the opponent’s item for the rest of the battle. However, all items are returned once the battle ends. Scrafty can learn it from TM045 while working on the side mission Full Course of Battles: Three Stars.
Power-Up Punch is a Fighting-type move introduced in Generation VI. It has a base power of 40, and the Pokemon learns it at Level 12. The move increases the its Attack stat each time it’s used.
Finally, Parting Shot is a Dark-type move that reduces the opponent’s Attack and Special Attack by one stage. It not only weakens their power, but also helps you to switch to another Pokemon and jump to the next unexpected move.
Best nature for Scrafty in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Since Scrafty is a Dark/Fighting-type Pokemon, a Careful (+SpD, -SpA) nature works the best for it.
Scrafty’s stats:
- HP: 65
- Attack: 90
- Defense: 115
- Special Attack: 45
- Special Defense: 115
- Speed: 58
Mega Scrafty’s stats:
- HP: 65
- Attack: 130
- Defense: 135
- Special Attack: 55
- Special Defense: 135
- Speed: 68
How to get Careful Mint in Pokemon Legends Z-A
You can get Careful Mint from a Vendor in Rogue Sector 1 after spending 20,000 Poke Dollars.
