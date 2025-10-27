Understanding the best Scrafty moveset and nature can give you an edge in the later stages of Pokemon Legends Z-A. It is a Dark/Fighting-type Pokemon known for its tough fighting skills and abilities. It evolves from Scraggy at Level 39 and can be found in Wild Zone 20. You can even Mega Evolve this creature by spending 240 Mega Shards after getting the Scraftinite Mega Stone.

Ad

This article highlights the best Scrafty moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Best moveset for Scrafty in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Here's a look at the best moveset for Scrafty in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Bulk Up

Knock Off

Power-Up Punch

Parting Shot

You can find this Pokemon roaming in Wild Zone 20 (Image via The Pokemon Company || YouTube/DuckTape Gaming)

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, Bulk Up is a Fighting-type move that goes perfectly with this Pokemon’s playstyle, improving its Attack and Defense (1 Stage). You can teach this move using TM011, which can be obtained from the Justice Dojo.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Best Chandelure moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Knock Off is a Dark-type move that works best against Pokemon holding an item. It deals 50% more damage (97.5 base power) and removes the opponent’s item for the rest of the battle. However, all items are returned once the battle ends. Scrafty can learn it from TM045 while working on the side mission Full Course of Battles: Three Stars.

Power-Up Punch is a Fighting-type move introduced in Generation VI. It has a base power of 40, and the Pokemon learns it at Level 12. The move increases the its Attack stat each time it’s used.

Ad

Finally, Parting Shot is a Dark-type move that reduces the opponent’s Attack and Special Attack by one stage. It not only weakens their power, but also helps you to switch to another Pokemon and jump to the next unexpected move.

Check out: How to get Slowpoke, Slowbro, and Slowking in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Best nature for Scrafty in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Since Scrafty is a Dark/Fighting-type Pokemon, a Careful (+SpD, -SpA) nature works the best for it.

Ad

Scrafty’s stats:

HP: 65

Attack: 90

Defense: 115

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 115

Speed: 58

Mega Scrafty’s stats:

HP: 65

Attack: 130

Defense: 135

Special Attack: 55

Special Defense: 135

Speed: 68

How to get Careful Mint in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can get Careful Mint from a Vendor in Rogue Sector 1 after spending 20,000 Poke Dollars.

Check out the links below for more Pokemon Legends Z-A guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨