Best tips and tricks for Pokemon Unite Weekend

Pokemon Unite Weekends are the ultimate chance for trainers to dive into action and unlock a trove of rewards, experiencing the game's exhilarating features. These monthly events transform the gaming landscape, offering discounted Holowear, access to the entire Pokemon roster, Aeos Coin rewards, and energy boosts. The event takes place on the first weekend of every month.

For many who are unaware of this event, there are a lot of things to be considered so that you can get the best out of this gold mine. Here is a comprehensive guide for optimizing your Pokemon Unite Weekend experience and emerging victorious.

What are the benefits of Pokemon Unite Weekends?

1) Aeos Coin gains - During these special weekends, completing Quick Battles rewards you with 100 Aeos Coins, while Random or Ranked matches yield an impressive 200 Aeos Coins. The extended Aeos Coin Max Cap of 1,000 ensures that you can amass your riches swiftly.

2) Expanded Trial Licenses - Get acquainted with various Pokemon by enjoying extended trial licenses, allowing for diverse experimentation and strategic insights. This allows players to understand which potential license suits their style and what to save their gold for next.

3) Boosted Aeos Energy - Trainers receive an additional 1x Aeos Energy per battle during the event. With Energy Boost Tanks, the rewards multiply exponentially, granting a 3x boost with the standard tank and a remarkable 6x enhancement with the 4x Speed tank.

4) Holowear Discounts - Unlock your style with discounted Holowear items, enhancing your Pokemon's appearance without emptying your wallet.

Tips and tricks to make the best of Pokemon Unite Weekend

How to make the best of the Pokemon Unite Weekend (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Squad Up - Coordinate and conquer by teaming up with friends. Collaboration amplifies strategy execution and makes battles more thrilling. The more you win, the more progress you make towards rewards.

2) Embrace Variety - Experiment with different Pokemon to discover your favorites. This period is ideal for exploring new strategies and finding the perfect Pokemon match for your playstyle.

3) Enjoy the game - While winning is rewarding, it is not the main purpose of the game. The primary goal of Pokemon Unite Weekend is to enjoy and celebrate the title. So, soak in the excitement and thrill without stressing too much about victory or defeat.

4) Experiment and Learn - Use this opportunity to experiment with new tactics, learn from experiences, and refine your gameplay skills.

5) Make the best of the event - Make sure to conserve your Aeos Gems and Aeos Gold specifically for these events, maximizing benefits while minimizing costs. With boosted earning rates even during the event, capitalize on this opportunity to amplify your savings, ultimately securing your most coveted purchases.

The title's Weekend event offers a gateway into a world of rewards and excitement. Whether you're a seasoned trainer or a newcomer, these events provide an opportunity to progress, discover new Pokemon, and create unforgettable gaming moments. So, assemble your team, strategize your moves, and immerse yourself in the electrifying world of Pokemon Unite this weekend!