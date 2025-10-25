  • home icon
Best Venusaur moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 25, 2025 15:59 GMT
Best Venusaur moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Best Venusaur moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

The best Venusaur moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the best value out of the Grass- and Poison-type Kanto region starter. It is a bulky special attacker that can even Mega Evolve. In this game, Venusaur can be obtained by evolving Ivysaur starting level 32.

This article covers the best moveset and nature for Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

Best moveset for Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Venusaur (Image via TPC)
Mega Venusaur (Image via TPC)

Venusaur's strongest attacks in Legends Z-A are:

  • Sleep Powder
  • Sludge Wave
  • Giga Drain
  • Earth Power

Venusaur learns Sleep Powder and Sludge Wave by leveling up. To teach it Giga Drain and Earth Power, you must collect the respective TMs in Legends Z-A.

Giga Drain and Sludge Wave are strong STAB moves. Earth Power provides coverage against Fire-types, and Sleep Powder helps Venusaur put enemies to sleep before punching them down.

Also read: Best Pokemon Legends Z-A teams

Best nature for Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) is the best nature for Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A. As a bulky special attacker, Venusaur doesn't need points in its physical attack. The creature can also effectively utilize its ability to put opponents to sleep.

You can get the Modest Mint at the flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.

Also read: How to defeat Hyperrogue Ange Floette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Venusaur stats and Venusaurite location

Venusaur:

  • HP: 80
  • Attack: 82
  • Defense: 83
  • Special Attack: 100
  • Special Defense: 100
  • Speed: 80

Mega Venusaur:

  • HP: 80
  • Attack: 100
  • Defense: 123
  • Special Attack: 122
  • Special Defense: 120
  • Speed: 80

The Venusaurite can be acquired by taking down Rogue Mega Venusaur in Sector 8 or the Jaune Disctrict.

You can also check out the list of held items and new Mega Evolution stats.

