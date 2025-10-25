The best Venusaur moveset and nature in Pokemon Legends Z-A will help you get the best value out of the Grass- and Poison-type Kanto region starter. It is a bulky special attacker that can even Mega Evolve. In this game, Venusaur can be obtained by evolving Ivysaur starting level 32.
This article covers the best moveset and nature for Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Best moveset for Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Venusaur's strongest attacks in Legends Z-A are:
- Sleep Powder
- Sludge Wave
- Giga Drain
- Earth Power
Venusaur learns Sleep Powder and Sludge Wave by leveling up. To teach it Giga Drain and Earth Power, you must collect the respective TMs in Legends Z-A.
Giga Drain and Sludge Wave are strong STAB moves. Earth Power provides coverage against Fire-types, and Sleep Powder helps Venusaur put enemies to sleep before punching them down.
Best nature for Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Modest (+Sp. Atk., -Atk.) is the best nature for Venusaur in Pokemon Legends Z-A. As a bulky special attacker, Venusaur doesn't need points in its physical attack. The creature can also effectively utilize its ability to put opponents to sleep.
You can get the Modest Mint at the flower stalls in Sushi High Roller, Wild Zone 3, and Jaune Plaza.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Venusaur stats and Venusaurite location
Venusaur:
- HP: 80
- Attack: 82
- Defense: 83
- Special Attack: 100
- Special Defense: 100
- Speed: 80
Mega Venusaur:
- HP: 80
- Attack: 100
- Defense: 123
- Special Attack: 122
- Special Defense: 120
- Speed: 80
The Venusaurite can be acquired by taking down Rogue Mega Venusaur in Sector 8 or the Jaune Disctrict.
