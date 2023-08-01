How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in August 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

A new month in Pokemon GO means a potential change in the teams of Team GO Rocket's admins. These battles are important for players who are trying to complete their Pokedex or those who invest themselves in the game's Battle League. This is because they reward victorious trainers with the opportunity to catch some rare Shadow Pokemon.

Cliff is one of the most notorious members of the crew. Thanks to his trademark bulky teams and design that harks back to the original Team Rocket design, many players think of him first when considering the villainous organization.

So, what can players expect from Cliff's team for the month of August?

Best counters for Cliff in Pokemon GO for August 2023

Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starting off every battle is Shadow Aerodactyl. With Aerodactyl being one of the rarest creatures to find in Pokemon GO outside of events, players will be happy to hear that its Shadow form will be rewarded after they defeat Cliff in battle. As a bonus, Shadow Aerodactyl can also appear in its shiny variant.

Aerodactyl is a Flying and Rock-type Pocket Monster. Since creatures of a similar type appear later in the fight, players should take offensive Steel-type picks like Kartana and Metagross into this battle.

While Water and Rock-type creatures still have their place in this battle, Steel-type picks are the safest due to the defensive prowess of the element in Pokemon GO.

Slowking/Gallade/Cradily

Slowking, as seen in the Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The second stage of this battle is easily the most difficult due to the drastic type change of creatures. The two troublemakers in this level are Gallade and Slowbro, two bulky Psychic-type Pokemon. If these two show up, be prepared with a Ghost-type pick like Banette or Dusknoir.

Cradily would be the best-case scenario, as it is a Rock and Grass-type creature. With Cradily also being weak to Steel-type attacks, players will be able to clear it with ease. Since Cradily can be a bit bulky, using a Steel-type pick with good attack IVs will help things go over much smoother.

Tyranitar/Mamoswine/Dusknoir

Dusknoir, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the final stage of the fight against Cliff in Pokemon GO, either Dusknoir, Tyranitar, or Mamoswine could make an appearance. All of these creatures should be easy to deal with. Tyranitar and Mamoswine share a weakness to Steel-type attacks, while Dusknoir is weak to Ghost-type moves.

Knowing all of this information about Cliff's potential battling partners, we can assume that a good blueprint for a player's team would be: Mismagius, Metagross, and Lucario. Though these creatures are not required, they would make great party members if players have access to them beforehand.