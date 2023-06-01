How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in June 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

Like a majority of other popular online mobile games, the longevity of Pokemon GO can be credited to the stream of content that Niantic constantly introduces to the title. This not only includes the creatures that players can find as they venture out into the world but also the many challenges they can face in their journey to complete the Pokedex.

One of the many opponents that players will encounter in their adventure is Cliff, one of the leaders of Team GO Rocket. The teams for each member of the villainous organization change every few months, keeping the battles fresh.

Cliff is known for having creatures with sturdy stat spreads in Pokemon GO, so players may struggle to take him down. So, what do trainers need to know about this evil trainer's current team?

Top counters for Team GO Rocket's Cliff in Pokemon GO

Larvitar

Larvitar, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A battle against Cliff in Pokemon GO will always open with Larvitar. Though it is an unevolved Pokemon, Larvitar's shadow power boost and its high combat power still make it a force to be reckoned with. With this being the case, players should take it out as quickly as possible.

This should be fairly easy to accomplish as Larvitar's type combination of Rock and Dark leaves it with a crippling weakness to Fighting-type attacks. If trainers feel confident in their team, they are recommended to use a powerful Fighting-type creature. However, since team spots are limited, it would be much more optimal to use a Grass and Steel-type pick like Ferrothorn.

Sceptile/Skarmory/Kingdra

Sceptile, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This stage of the fight against Cliff features three creatures with distinct typings, so preparing for it can be much more complicated. Sceptile is a pure Grass-type creature, Skarmory is a Flying and Steel-type Pocket Monster, and Kingdra is a Water and Dragon-type pick, players would be safest using a Dragon and Fire-type option.

There are only two creatures that fit this description in Pokemon GO: Reshiram and Mega Charizard X. Though these creatures are hard to come by, those with access to them are encouraged to use them. If players do not have these Pocket Monsters at their disposal, an offensive Fire-type pick should do the trick.

Tyranitar/Swampert/Gyarados

Swampert, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This stage of the Cliff fight is the second-easiest to prepare for. Grass-type creatures deal super-effective damage to a majority of the available team members while also being safe from the enemy's attacks.

Gyarados is the hardest to deal with since its secondary Flying type slightly weakens the damage from Grass-type attacks. This can easily be overpowered by Grass-type picks with a stat spread leaning toward offensive prowess.

Pokemon like Breloom, Roserade, and Decidueye are all fairly well-equipped to take out any creature that Cliff can use at this stage of the fight.

