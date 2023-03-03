How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

Cliff is a formidable adversary in Pokemon GO and forces one to assess his team composition and vulnerabilities to form effective countermeasures. This will be essential in defeating this Team Go Rocket Leader in March 2023.
After defeating six Grunts, players can obtain Mysterious Components as a reward, which can be used to construct a Rocket Radar and confront one of Team Go Rocket's leaders, Cliff, Arlo, or Sierra.
Compared to the Team Go Rocket Grunts found in PokeStops, leaders like Cliff are much tougher to defeat. To complicate the challenge, you won't be aware of their Pokemon until the battle begins.
Cliff has a list of strong fighters in Pokemon GO, posing a great threat to any trainer. This guide provides all the necessary information to defeat him and obtain rewarding prizes.
Steps to defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO (March 2023)
Cliff's lineup was modified during the Team Go Rocket takeover event on February 1, 2023, in Pokemon GO. Another Team Go Rocket Takeover event is expected to begin on March 21, 2023, which will likely result in further modifications to Cliff's lineup. That said, below, you'll find all the information about his lineup and their counters.
- Phase One: Magnemite
- Phase Two: Omastar / Pinsir / Venusaur
- Phase Three: Camerupt / Sharpedo / Tyranitar
To defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO, you must have a diverse set of Pocket Monsters that can effectively combat various types of his roster. Our guide offers a range of counter options, some of which are rare while others are more commonly available, ensuring that all trainers have a reasonable chance of success.
Pokemon GO counters for Cliff's Phase 1
Magnemite counters
In Phase 1 of the Pokemon GO battle, Cliff will always begin with Magnemite, a Pokemon with both Electric and Steel-type. This implies that it is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks but has many resistances due to its unique typing.
It is critical to carefully select your team before confronting Cliff. Moves embedded in the Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type are effective against it.
- Excadrill - Mud-Slap and Drill Run
- Landorus - Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Mamoswine - Mud-Slap and Bulldoze
- Flygon - Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Garchomp - Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Pheromosa - Low Kick and Focus Blast
Pokemon GO counters for Cliff's Phase 2
Omastar counters
Omastar is a monster with Rock and Water-type in Pokemon GO, making it vulnerable to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks while resistant to Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison-type moves.
- Kartana - Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Roserade - Razor Leaf and Leaf Storm
- Sirfetch'd - Fury Cutter and Leaf Blade
- Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Xurkitree - Spark and Power Whip
- Zarude - Vine Whip and Power Whip
Pinsir counters
Pinsir is a Bug-type Monster, which is weak against Fire, Flying, and Rock-type moves and resistant to Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks.
- Chandelure - Fire Spin and Overheat
- Moltres - Fire Spin and Sky Attack
- Tryanitar - Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Darmanitan - Fire Fang and Overheat
- Reshiram - Fire Fang and Overheat
Venusaur counters
Venusaur is a Grass and Poison-type, meaning it is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic-type attacks. However, it's resistant to Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Water-type moves.
- Chandelure - Fire Spin and Overheat
- Darmanitan - Fire Fang and Overheat
- Gallade - Confusion and Synchronoise
- Hoopa - Confusion and Psychic
- Moltres - Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Reshiram - Fire Fang and Overheat
Pokemon GO counters for Cliff's Phase 3
Camerupt counters
Camerupt has both Fire and Ground-type, which makes it vulnerable to Ground and Water-type moves in Pokemon GO. That said, it's resistant to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Poison, and Steel-type attacks.
- Kyogre - Waterfall and Surf
- Vaporeon - Water Gun and Hydro Pump
- Feraligatr - Water Gun and Hydro Pump
- Empoleon - Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
- Excadrill - Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Swampert - Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
Sharpedo counters
Sharpedo has both Dark and Water-type. This makes it weak to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass-type moves. However, it resists Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type attacks in Pokemon GO.
- Blaziken - Counter and Focus Blast
- Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Pheromosa - Bug Bite and Focus Blast
- Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Xurkitree - Spark and Discharge
- Zarude - Vine Whip and Power Whip
Tyranitar counters
Tyranitar, being a Rock/Dark-type Pokemon, is vulnerable to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type attacks.
- Blaziken - Counter and Focus Blast
- Breloom - Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Alakazam - Counter and Focus Blast
- Machamp - Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword
Best Pokemon GO team against Cliff
To defeat Cliff using his existing team, it is recommended to have a powerful trio of Chandelure, Excadrill, and Terrakion. These three Pokemon are well-equipped to combat Tyranitar, Sharpedo, and Omastar. Terrakion is especially effective as it is a Fighting/Ground-type Pokemon that can take on both opposing types.
Afterward, using a powerful Fire-type such as Chandelure, which has two types, can assist you in defeating Pinsir and Venusaur. To defeat Magnemite in Phase 1 and Camerupt in Phase 3, it's necessary to have a monster with Ground-type abilities, such as Excadrill in Pokemon GO.
These suggestions can improve your chances of defeating Cliff, but don't fret if you don't possess any of the suggested counters. Instead, concentrate on the vulnerabilities of each of Cliff's Pokemon and bring your strongest counters to battle.