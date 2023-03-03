How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

Cliff is a formidable adversary in Pokemon GO and forces one to assess his team composition and vulnerabilities to form effective countermeasures. This will be essential in defeating this Team Go Rocket Leader in March 2023.

After defeating six Grunts, players can obtain Mysterious Components as a reward, which can be used to construct a Rocket Radar and confront one of Team Go Rocket's leaders, Cliff, Arlo, or Sierra.

Compared to the Team Go Rocket Grunts found in PokeStops, leaders like Cliff are much tougher to defeat. To complicate the challenge, you won't be aware of their Pokemon until the battle begins.

Cliff has a list of strong fighters in Pokemon GO, posing a great threat to any trainer. This guide provides all the necessary information to defeat him and obtain rewarding prizes.

Steps to defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO (March 2023)

Cliff's lineup was modified during the Team Go Rocket takeover event on February 1, 2023, in Pokemon GO. Another Team Go Rocket Takeover event is expected to begin on March 21, 2023, which will likely result in further modifications to Cliff's lineup. That said, below, you'll find all the information about his lineup and their counters.

Phase One: Magnemite

Magnemite Phase Two: Omastar / Pinsir / Venusaur

Omastar / Pinsir / Venusaur Phase Three: Camerupt / Sharpedo / Tyranitar

To defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO, you must have a diverse set of Pocket Monsters that can effectively combat various types of his roster. Our guide offers a range of counter options, some of which are rare while others are more commonly available, ensuring that all trainers have a reasonable chance of success.

Pokemon GO counters for Cliff's Phase 1

Magnemite counters

In Phase 1 of the Pokemon GO battle, Cliff will always begin with Magnemite, a Pokemon with both Electric and Steel-type. This implies that it is vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks but has many resistances due to its unique typing.

It is critical to carefully select your team before confronting Cliff. Moves embedded in the Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type are effective against it.

Excadrill - Mud-Slap and Drill Run

- Mud-Slap and Drill Run Landorus - Mud Shot and Earth Power

- Mud Shot and Earth Power Mamoswine - Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

- Mud-Slap and Bulldoze Flygon - Mud Shot and Earthquake

- Mud Shot and Earthquake Garchomp - Mud Shot and Earth Power

- Mud Shot and Earth Power Pheromosa - Low Kick and Focus Blast

Pokemon GO counters for Cliff's Phase 2

Omastar counters

Omastar is a monster with Rock and Water-type in Pokemon GO, making it vulnerable to Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks while resistant to Fire, Flying, Ice, Normal, and Poison-type moves.

Kartana - Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

- Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Roserade - Razor Leaf and Leaf Storm

- Razor Leaf and Leaf Storm Sirfetch'd - Fury Cutter and Leaf Blade

- Fury Cutter and Leaf Blade Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword

- Double Kick and Sacred Sword Xurkitree - Spark and Power Whip

- Spark and Power Whip Zarude - Vine Whip and Power Whip

Pinsir counters

Pinsir is a Bug-type Monster, which is weak against Fire, Flying, and Rock-type moves and resistant to Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks.

Chandelure - Fire Spin and Overheat

- Fire Spin and Overheat Moltres - Fire Spin and Sky Attack

- Fire Spin and Sky Attack Tryanitar - Smack Down and Stone Edge

- Smack Down and Stone Edge Rampardos - Smack Down and Rock Slide

- Smack Down and Rock Slide Darmanitan - Fire Fang and Overheat

- Fire Fang and Overheat Reshiram - Fire Fang and Overheat

Venusaur counters

Venusaur is a Grass and Poison-type, meaning it is vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic-type attacks. However, it's resistant to Electric, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Water-type moves.

Chandelure - Fire Spin and Overheat

- Fire Spin and Overheat Darmanitan - Fire Fang and Overheat

- Fire Fang and Overheat Gallade - Confusion and Synchronoise

- Confusion and Synchronoise Hoopa - Confusion and Psychic

- Confusion and Psychic Moltres - Wing Attack and Sky Attack

- Wing Attack and Sky Attack Reshiram - Fire Fang and Overheat

Pokemon GO counters for Cliff's Phase 3

Camerupt counters

Camerupt has both Fire and Ground-type, which makes it vulnerable to Ground and Water-type moves in Pokemon GO. That said, it's resistant to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Poison, and Steel-type attacks.

Kyogre - Waterfall and Surf

- Waterfall and Surf Vaporeon - Water Gun and Hydro Pump

- Water Gun and Hydro Pump Feraligatr - Water Gun and Hydro Pump

- Water Gun and Hydro Pump Empoleon - Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

- Waterfall and Hydro Cannon Excadrill - Mud-Slap and Earthquake

- Mud-Slap and Earthquake Swampert - Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Sharpedo counters

Sharpedo has both Dark and Water-type. This makes it weak to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass-type moves. However, it resists Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type attacks in Pokemon GO.

Blaziken - Counter and Focus Blast

- Counter and Focus Blast Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Pheromosa - Bug Bite and Focus Blast

- Bug Bite and Focus Blast Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword

- Double Kick and Sacred Sword Xurkitree - Spark and Discharge

- Spark and Discharge Zarude - Vine Whip and Power Whip

Tyranitar counters

Tyranitar, being a Rock/Dark-type Pokemon, is vulnerable to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type attacks.

Blaziken - Counter and Focus Blast

- Counter and Focus Blast Breloom - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Alakazam - Counter and Focus Blast

- Counter and Focus Blast Machamp - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Terrakion - Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Best Pokemon GO team against Cliff

To defeat Cliff using his existing team, it is recommended to have a powerful trio of Chandelure, Excadrill, and Terrakion. These three Pokemon are well-equipped to combat Tyranitar, Sharpedo, and Omastar. Terrakion is especially effective as it is a Fighting/Ground-type Pokemon that can take on both opposing types.

Afterward, using a powerful Fire-type such as Chandelure, which has two types, can assist you in defeating Pinsir and Venusaur. To defeat Magnemite in Phase 1 and Camerupt in Phase 3, it's necessary to have a monster with Ground-type abilities, such as Excadrill in Pokemon GO.

These suggestions can improve your chances of defeating Cliff, but don't fret if you don't possess any of the suggested counters. Instead, concentrate on the vulnerabilities of each of Cliff's Pokemon and bring your strongest counters to battle.

