How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

One of the most highly anticipated events in Pokemon GO is the team rotations for the Team GO Rocket members. While every member of the villainous organization gets a fair share of hype from the community, none receives more attention than the boss, Giovanni.

Giovanni is a character every fan of the Pokemon franchise should be well-acquainted with by now. Known for being in charge of Team Rocket with the goal of taking over the world, he is the franchise's original villain. His incarnation in Niantic's mobile game is arguably his most nefarious.

Corrupting his Pokemon and turning them into shadows, Giovanni is more than equipped to dominate all who stand in his way. However, with a bit of planning and strategy, Pokemon GO players can easily outplay the mastermind, thanks to his relatively predictable team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Tips for defeating each Pocket Monster on Giovanni's team in Pokemon GO

Persian

More of a tradition than an actual competent battler on his team, Giovanni's Persian is just as iconic as the boss himself. It is only fitting that his lap cat is on his battle team once again.

Thankfully, due to Persian's less-than-desirable stat spread, it should not provide much of a threat. One type of creature players will get a lot of mileage out of during this battle is Fighting-type Pokemon. Bringing one of the more defensive, versitile choices will be particularly beneficial at this stage. Some of the best choices one can bring in Pokemon GO are Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Lucario, and Machamp.

Nidoking/Cradily

This is the only phase of the fight that provides a bit of inconsistency, as it features one of two possible Pokemon.

Nidoking is the more threatening of the two due to its resistance to Fighting-type attacks. Players should bring a Psychic-type creature to this battle just in case Nidoking does make an appearance.

Espeon is Pokemon GO's best value Psychic-type Pocket Monster for this battle, as it only requires 25 Eevee candies to evolve if trainers use the nickname trick.

While Cradily is a bit bulky, it will still crumple when hit by a powerful Fighting-type attack. Pheromosa and Buzzwole are still great choices for this stage of the battle, but express caution, as they take much more damage from Cradily's Rock-type attacks. Overall, this is a very easy stage in the fight.

Registeel

The final and most interesting member of Giovanni's new Pokemon GO team is the Legendary Pokemon, Registeel. This will be the member that most players will struggle with.

Registeel is notorious in the competitive battling community for being one of the most defensive creatures in the entire game. So how should players go about taking it down?

While the use of Fighting-type picks will suffice, there is also an abundance of Fire and Ground-type creatures that trainers should also consider. Ground-type Pocket Monsters, in particular, will also come in handy for the second stage of the fight. For this reason, it may be worth bringing a reliable Ground-type damage dealer like Excadrill or Groudon.

After players defeat Giovanni, they will be rewarded with the chance to add a Shadow Registeel to their collection.

