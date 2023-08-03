How to beat Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO in August 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

Pokemon GO's villains never rest, and this is apparent each time trainers encounter a balloon or Pokestop occupied by Team GO Rocket. If players want to beat these fiends, they can do so at multiple levels. From defeating the organization's grunts and beating its trio of leaders to toppling its boss, there are many battles to be had with Team GO Rocket.

Before taking on the team's leaders or boss, Pokemon GO trainers will have to defeat more than a few grunts to assemble a Rocket Radar. The good news is that as the lowest members of the organization, grunts aren't too tough to beat. However, they occasionally change their teams of Shadow Pokemon over the course of the year.

If Pokemon GO players need a little assistance with beating Team GO Rocket grunts as of early August 2023, it doesn't hurt to overlook the best counters to do so.

What are the current Team GO Rocket lineups in Pokemon GO in August 2023?

At the moment, Team GO Rocket's grunts haven't changed their lineup of Shadow Pokemon from the ones they had back in July 2023. However, this may very well change over the course of the month, depending on the events in Pokemon GO or decisions made by Niantic.

Whatever the case may be, Pokemon GO players can determine what lineup they're dealing with based on the quote that a rocket grunt offers up before the battle begins. Each grunt has multiple Pocket Monsters they can use in battle, but only three can be employed during each bout as per standard battle rules.

Current Team GO Rocket grunt lineups in Pokemon GO

Go, my super bug Pokemon! (Bug) - Pineco, Ledyba, Joltik, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Forretress, Scizor

Pineco, Ledyba, Joltik, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Forretress, Scizor Coiled and ready to strike! (Poison) - Grimer, Foongus, Nidorina, Nidorino, Weezing, Muk

Grimer, Foongus, Nidorina, Nidorino, Weezing, Muk Normal doesn't mean weak (Normal) - Meowth, Glameow, Rattata, Raticate, Purugly, Ursaring, Bibarel

Meowth, Glameow, Rattata, Raticate, Purugly, Ursaring, Bibarel ROAR!... How'd that sound? (Dragon) - Alolan Exeggutor, Gible, Dragonair, Dragonite, Gabite

Alolan Exeggutor, Gible, Dragonair, Dragonite, Gabite These waters are treacherous! (Water. Female) - Mudkip, Psyduck, Wailmer, Croconaw, Golduck, Wailord, Feraligatr

Mudkip, Psyduck, Wailmer, Croconaw, Golduck, Wailord, Feraligatr These waters are treacherous! (Water, Male) - Magikarp, Gyarados

Magikarp, Gyarados Don't tangle with us! (Grass) - Cacnea, Treecko, Oddish, Gloom, Bayleef, Cacturne, Meganium, Amoonguss

Cacnea, Treecko, Oddish, Gloom, Bayleef, Cacturne, Meganium, Amoonguss Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon! (Flying) - Natu, Ducklett, Zubat, Xatu, Staravia, Golbat, Dragonite, Crobat, Gyarados

Natu, Ducklett, Zubat, Xatu, Staravia, Golbat, Dragonite, Crobat, Gyarados Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get? (Fire) - Torchic, Numel, Vulpix, Quilava, Magmar, Camerupt, Ninetales, Typhlosion

Torchic, Numel, Vulpix, Quilava, Magmar, Camerupt, Ninetales, Typhlosion You'll be defeated into the ground! (Ground) - Wooper, Phanpy, Hippopotas, Donphan, Quagsire, Hippowdon

Wooper, Phanpy, Hippopotas, Donphan, Quagsire, Hippowdon Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) - Natu, Spoink, Abra, Ralts, Girafarig, Metang, Hypno, Alakazam.

Natu, Spoink, Abra, Ralts, Girafarig, Metang, Hypno, Alakazam. Let's rock and roll! (Rock) - Alolan Geodude, Lileep, Anorith, Graveler, Golem, Alolan Golem

Alolan Geodude, Lileep, Anorith, Graveler, Golem, Alolan Golem Ke…ke…ke…ke…ke…ke! (Ghost) - Duskull, Shuppet, Drifloon, Dusclops, Banette, Golett, Dusknoir, Golurk

Duskull, Shuppet, Drifloon, Dusclops, Banette, Golett, Dusknoir, Golurk This buff physique isn't just for show! (Fighting) - Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan

Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan You're gonna be frozen in your tracks (Ice) - Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Swinub, Snover, Alolan Sandslash, Lapras, Cloyster, Abomasnow

Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Swinub, Snover, Alolan Sandslash, Lapras, Cloyster, Abomasnow Wherever there is light, there is also shadow (Dark) - Alolan Grimer, Alolan Rattata, Muk, Alolan Raticate, Alolan Muk

Alolan Grimer, Alolan Rattata, Muk, Alolan Raticate, Alolan Muk Get ready to be shocked! (Electric) - Shinx, Mareep, Blitzle, Voltorb, Alolan Geodude, Luxray, Ampharos, Zebstrika

Shinx, Mareep, Blitzle, Voltorb, Alolan Geodude, Luxray, Ampharos, Zebstrika Don't bother - I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners! (Assorted Types, Female) - Snorlax, Gardevoir, Poliwrath, Gyarados, Dragonite

Snorlax, Gardevoir, Poliwrath, Gyarados, Dragonite Don't bother - I've already won/Get ready to be defeated!/Winning is for winners! (Assorted Types, Male) - Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Croconaw, Quilava, Bayleef, Sceptile, Blaziken, Swampert

Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Croconaw, Quilava, Bayleef, Sceptile, Blaziken, Swampert Check out my cute Pokemon! (Fairy) - Ralts, Kirlia, Snubbull, Mawile, Granbull

- Ralts, Kirlia, Snubbull, Mawile, Granbull You're no match for my iron will! (Steel) - Aron, Alolan Diglett, Alolan Sandshrew, Lairon, Metang, Aggron, Scizor

What are the best counters to beat Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO in August 2023?

Although countering every single grunt's team directly can be a difficult task in Pokemon GO, the right battle party can still counter several grunts effectively. There are ostensibly many counters that trainers can use, but one should provide all of the necessary firepower to succeed against the grunts.

Recommended counter team to beat grunts in Pokemon GO

Slot One - Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker, Surf)

- Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker, Surf) Slot Two - Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Heavy Slam) or Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Payback)

- Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Heavy Slam) or Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch, Payback) Slot Three - Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Sacred Fire)

Although the team listed above won't account for every single elemental type, it does provide a high amount of type coverage. This should help players address various grunts while minimizing the potential foes that could deal super effective damage to the Pokemon GO trainer's team lineup.

Each of these three counter picks possesses great damage output, solid energy generation, and good overall durability. This should help them excel in neutral type matchups and dominate in those that favor them in Pokemon GO. The three picks are also diverse enough in their typings that switching between them to avoid bad type matchups shouldn't be much trouble.