How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Genesect with Shock Drive Raid Hour on May 3

Pokemon GO's constant rotation of content and events always keeps players coming back for more. Following this tradition, trainers everywhere are currently gearing up for the upcoming Raid Hour. The event will start on May 3, 2023, at 6:00 pm local time and end at 7:00 pm local time. The Shock Drive variant of Genesect will be in the spotlight on this occasion.

A Raid Hour takes place weekly in Niantic's popular mobile game. It gives players a chance to encounter the current Five-Star Raid Boss more easily, considering the low spawn chances they ordinarily sport. This weekly event is the perfect time for dedicated trainers to buckle up and battle some Legendary Pocket Monsters.

However, many players aim to take things a bit further. By grinding these Raid Hour Raid Battles, trainers can have a much easier time finding a creature with an admirable IV spread.

So, what should players do to prepare for this upcoming event in Pokemon GO?

Everything to know about taking on Genesect Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Genesect as it appears in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since the Shock Drive variant of Genesect will be the focus of the upcoming Raid Hour event in Pokemon GO, trainers will need to prepare accordingly.

When preparing for a Raid Hour, players must obtain Raid Passes. These items just received some serious nerfs and can be a bit harder to come by. However, one is required for every attempt of a raid, so trainers will need to get at least one.

One Raid Pass can be acquired for free each day by spinning the photo disk located at a gym location. These locations are the same as those that host Raid Battles, so they should not be hard to find for players in urban areas. However, trainers will need to purchase Raid Passes from the in-app store in exchange for Pokecoins if they want to attempt multiple raids.

With Raid Passes secured, players can focus on gathering the next resource: medicinal items. Potions and Revives are the second-most useful items for raiders due to the need to heal one's team after each attempt.

Since Pokemon GO strays from the turn-based combat the franchise is known for, every participant's creature is guaranteed to take damage at some point, thus justifying the need for healing items.

With enough Raid Passes and healing items, trainers are finally ready to take on Shock Drive Genesect. In terms of creatures players should bring to the fight, Genesect in all of its forms is a Steel and Bug-type creature. This means the Unovan Mythical Pokemon only has one weakness: Fire-type attacks.

Since Genesect will be in its Shock Drive form, Fire and Flying-type creatures like Mega Charizard Y, Ho-Oh, and Moltres should sit this one out. This raid is the perfect job for Dragon and Fire-type picks like Mega Charizard X, Reshiram, and the Fire and Ground-type Camerupt. With the ability to withstand damage being just as important as the ability to deal damage in raids, these creatures are the best for the job.

Finally, when it comes to optimal team size, players should bring at least four other trainers with them. However, this is merely a recommendation. This number can fluctuate depending on the creatures each player has at their disposal and their experience with Raid Battles in Pokemon GO.

