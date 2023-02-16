How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

Ditto is one of the most unique pocket monsters available in Pokemon GO, and trainers are always looking to nab this famous Transform Pokemon. That being said, its power of transformation makes it a tough creature to identify in the wild and capture in the popular AR title.

Introduced back in Generation I, the Transform Pokemon, featuring a pink blob, is one of the most renowned pocket monsters in the world. Ditto is widely considered incapable of evolving from or into any other pocket monster. That said, this unique specimen can breed with any Pokemon.

Ditto's special ability allows it to become an exact replica of physical objects and living creatures while being able to take on both form and ability. In Pokemon GO, it can be found in the wild disguised as other in-game creatures.

This article jots down all the possible disguises that Ditto can take in Pokemon GO in February 2023.

Pokemon GO players will encounter wild Dittos in the form of other pocket monsters

As mentioned above, trainers can encounter Ditto in the shape of other pocket monsters in the wild. Unfortunately, its identity can only be verified post-capture. According to the Pokemon GO wiki, the Transform Pokemon sports a capture rate of 20%.

The possible Ditto disguises for this month are the following:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swirlix

While trainers can never be sure whether a wild pocket monster is Ditto in disguise, they can check its Combat Power (CP) to see if it is lower than expected.

There is no guaranteed method of catching a shiny variant of Ditto in the popular AR title. That said, trainers must remember that shiny versions of this creature will not turn into Ditto once caught. They can only hope to unravel the possible disguises as Shiny Ditto, which sports a blue color instead of the usual purple.

Ditto's unique ability of Transformation makes it a credible choice in gym fights, where it can not only mimic the form of its opponent Pokemon but also copy its moves. However, this will not affect the stats or CP of the pocket monster.

The February 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO was revealed by the developers at Niantic earlier on February 1. This month has already seen the debuts of Shiny Tapu Lele, Shiny Frillish, and Mega Gardevoir with the Valentine's Day 2023 event.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Castform (Sunny Form) Joining Team Ruby? If your team completes the most Field Research in an hour during #PokemonGOTour , all Trainers will see a surge of Primal Groudon in Primal Raids, plus an increase in wild encounters with:PlusleVolbeatTrapinchSolrockCastform (Sunny Form) Joining Team Ruby? If your team completes the most Field Research in an hour during #PokemonGOTour, all Trainers will see a surge of Primal Groudon in Primal Raids, plus an increase in wild encounters with:🔴 Plusle🔴 Volbeat🔴 Trapinch🔴 Solrock🔴 Castform (Sunny Form) https://t.co/rC9TzMCkYZ

The remaining events for February 2023 include the Primal Rumblings and the GO Tour: Hoenn - Global event, featuring the debut of the Primal Reversion mechanic for the global audience. The Las Vegas edition of the GO Tour: Hoenn will take place in the eponymous city on February 18 and 19, with Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon taking center stage.

Pokemon GO players will be eager to dive into the new mechanics once they arrive in-game while choosing between the Ruby team or the Sapphire team for the event.

Poll : 0 votes