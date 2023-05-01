How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO in May 2023? Possible disguises and more

Ditto is one of the most coveted pocket monsters that players are eager to catch in Pokemon GO. Incidentally, it is also one of the hardest ones to encounter and catch. Its special ability of Transformation means that trainers are never really sure when they come across the pocket monster. While this fits perfectly with the known lore of the Pokemon, it frustrates trainers to no end.

As all Pokefans worth their salt will know, Ditto possesses the unique ability of Transformation. This allows it to take on the shape of any object, both animate and inanimate. While minute differences are visible, it is a perfect copy in most cases, with Ditto even being able to copy the object's abilities during transformation.

This effectively means that Ditto will appear in the wild disguised as other pocket monsters in Pokemon GO. Thus, trainers will never know whether a random wild spawn is the Transformation Pokemon or not.

Diglett, Grimer, and other possible Ditto disguises in Pokemon GO for May 2023

While its ability to appear in the wild as other pocket monsters add to players' woes, its list of possible disguises is thankfully only a handful of candidates. The set of possible pocket monsters that Ditto can take shape as wild spawns in Pokemon GO for May 2023 are:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

Instead of seeing the iconic pink blob Pokemon appear around their avatar in the overworld, players will instead see one of the aforementioned pocket monsters. While there is no guaranteed way to know if it is a Ditto masquerading as another beast, trainers can watch for the wild Pokemon's Combat Power (CP). It will distinctly differ from the wild Pokemon's usual CP if it is Ditto.

Pokemon GO trainers also need to remember that there is no surefire way to come across a Shiny Ditto, even if one of the above-listed Pokemon appears shiny. The elusive pocket monster's shiny variant replaces the pink hue for blue and debuted in the popular AR title back in February 2021 with GO Tour: Kanto.

The previous disguises for Ditto in Pokemon GO were:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swrilix

Ditto's unique Transformation ability makes for an interesting interaction in Gyms and Raid Battles. The pocket monster will transform itself into a perfect copy of the first opposing Pokemon it faces. One needs to keep in mind that this transformation will last the entirety of the match and can only occur once per battle.

Ditto is also widely used to breed with other pocket monsters in the mainline video game series. The Transformation Pokemon can breed with almost all other pocket monsters. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this allows trainers to get their hands on beasts that are not normally available in Paldea by breeding their evolved form found in Tera Raids with Ditto.

With the full reveal of the May 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap, players now know what awaits them for the upcoming month. The exciting content for the next month includes the debuts of Mega Pinsir, Shiny Tapu Fini, and Kleavor. The first event of May 2023 will be An Instinctive Hero, beginning tomorrow.

Poll : 0 votes