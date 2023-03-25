How to defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO (March 2023): Weaknesses and counters

With Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 event in Pokemon GO, Leaders Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra are set to sport a new set of pocket monsters in their battles against trainers worldwide. Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss, will also have a new creature in his battle party. Starting on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10 am local time, the event will run until Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time.
Multiple new Shadow Pokemon are slated to make their way into the popular AR title. Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers will get to encounter shiny variants of Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunts for the first time.
This article guides readers on how to beat Cliff, details his weaknesses, and offers the best possible counters to his battle team in Pokemon GO.
How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in March 2023
Pokemon GO trainers will have a chance to encounter Cliff by assembling Mysterious Components into Rocket Radar and equipping it. The Team GO Rocket Leader can be found in both hot air balloons and PokeStops taken over by the villainous outfit.
The first Pokemon that Cliff will send into battle is Larvitar. A dual-type Rock and Ground Generation II pocket monster, it is weak against Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Ice-type moves.
The best counters for the battle are as follows:
- Kartana with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Kingler with a moveset of Bubble and Crabhammer
- Kyogre with a moveset of Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Zarude with a moveset of Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Roserade with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Solar Beam
The second Pokemon Cliff sends is one of Skarmory, Kingdra, or Sceptile. The first option is a dual-type Steel and Flying Generation II pocket monster that's weak to Fire and Electric-type moves.
The best counters for the battle are as follows:
- Reshiram with a moveset of Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Chandelure with a moveset of Fire Spin and Overheat
- Volcarona with a moveset of Fire Spin and Overheat
- Blaziken with a moveset of Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Moltres with a moveset of Fire Spine and Overheat
Kingdra is a dual Water and Dragon-type Generation II pocket monster that's weak to Dragon and Fairy-type moves.
The best counters for the battle are as follows:
- Palkia with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Salamence with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Haxorus with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw
- Dragapult with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Dragonite with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
Sceptile is a Grass-type Generation III pocket monster that's weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type moves. The best counters for it in Pokemon GO are:
- Pheromosa with a moveset of Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Chandelure with a moveset of Incinerate and Overheat
- Darmanitan with a moveset of Fire Fang and Overheat
- Blaziken with a moveset of Fire Spin and Blast Burn
The final Pokemon of Cliff is one of the following: Tyranitar, Gyarados, and Swampert.
The first is a pseudo-legendary Generation II pocket monster that sports a dual type of Rock and Dark. It is weak to Fighting, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass and Fairy-type moves.
The best counters for this battle are as follows:
- Terrakion with a moveset of Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Lucario with a moveset of Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with a moveset of Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Machamp with a moveset of Counter and Dynamic Punch
Gyarados is a Generation I dual-type pocket monster sporting a Water and Flying combination. Electric and Rock-type moves are its weakness.
The best counters for this battle are as follows:
- Xurkitree with a moveset of Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Electivire with a moveset of Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Raikou with a moveset of Volt Switch and Wild Charge
- Zekrom with a moveset of Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Luxray with a moveset of Spark and Wild Charge
Finally, Swampert is a Generation III Water and Ground-type pocket monster that will be susceptible to Grass-type moves. The best possible pocket monsters to counter Swampert are:
- Kartana with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Roserade with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Solar Beam
- Rillaboom with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Grass Knot
- Celebi with a moveset of Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm
- Zarude with a moveset of Vine Whip and Power Whip
Once Pokemon GO trainers have defeated Cliff, they will get a chance to catch Shadow Larvitar (shiny variant possible) and a 12km egg. Trainers need not worry about losing to Cliff as they can re-attempt repeatedly.