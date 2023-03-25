How to defeat Cliff in Pokemon GO (March 2023): Weaknesses and counters

With Team GO Rocket Takeover March 2023 event in Pokemon GO, Leaders Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra are set to sport a new set of pocket monsters in their battles against trainers worldwide. Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss, will also have a new creature in his battle party. Starting on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10 am local time, the event will run until Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Multiple new Shadow Pokemon are slated to make their way into the popular AR title. Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers will get to encounter shiny variants of Shadow Pokemon from Team GO Rocket Grunts for the first time.

This article guides readers on how to beat Cliff, details his weaknesses, and offers the best possible counters to his battle team in Pokemon GO.

How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO during the Team GO Rocket Takeover event in March 2023

Pokemon GO trainers will have a chance to encounter Cliff by assembling Mysterious Components into Rocket Radar and equipping it. The Team GO Rocket Leader can be found in both hot air balloons and PokeStops taken over by the villainous outfit.

The first phase of Cliff's battle (Image via Pokemon GO)

The first Pokemon that Cliff will send into battle is Larvitar. A dual-type Rock and Ground Generation II pocket monster, it is weak against Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, Steel, and Ice-type moves.

The best counters for the battle are as follows:

Kartana with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Kingler with a moveset of Bubble and Crabhammer

Kyogre with a moveset of Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Zarude with a moveset of Vine Whip and Power Whip

Roserade with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

The second phase of Cliff's battle (Image via Pokemon GO)

The second Pokemon Cliff sends is one of Skarmory, Kingdra, or Sceptile. The first option is a dual-type Steel and Flying Generation II pocket monster that's weak to Fire and Electric-type moves.

The best counters for the battle are as follows:

Reshiram with a moveset of Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Chandelure with a moveset of Fire Spin and Overheat

Volcarona with a moveset of Fire Spin and Overheat

Blaziken with a moveset of Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Moltres with a moveset of Fire Spine and Overheat

Kingdra is a dual Water and Dragon-type Generation II pocket monster that's weak to Dragon and Fairy-type moves.

The best counters for the battle are as follows:

Palkia with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Salamence with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Outrage

Haxorus with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Dragapult with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragonite with a moveset of Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Sceptile is a Grass-type Generation III pocket monster that's weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type moves. The best counters for it in Pokemon GO are:

Pheromosa with a moveset of Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Chandelure with a moveset of Incinerate and Overheat

Darmanitan with a moveset of Fire Fang and Overheat

Blaziken with a moveset of Fire Spin and Blast Burn

The third phase of Cliff's battle (Image via Pokemon GO)

The final Pokemon of Cliff is one of the following: Tyranitar, Gyarados, and Swampert.

The first is a pseudo-legendary Generation II pocket monster that sports a dual type of Rock and Dark. It is weak to Fighting, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass and Fairy-type moves.

The best counters for this battle are as follows:

Terrakion with a moveset of Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Lucario with a moveset of Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with a moveset of Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with a moveset of Counter and Dynamic Punch

Gyarados is a Generation I dual-type pocket monster sporting a Water and Flying combination. Electric and Rock-type moves are its weakness.

The best counters for this battle are as follows:

Xurkitree with a moveset of Thunder Shock and Discharge

Electivire with a moveset of Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Raikou with a moveset of Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Zekrom with a moveset of Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Luxray with a moveset of Spark and Wild Charge

Finally, Swampert is a Generation III Water and Ground-type pocket monster that will be susceptible to Grass-type moves. The best possible pocket monsters to counter Swampert are:

Kartana with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Roserade with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Rillaboom with a moveset of Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Celebi with a moveset of Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm

Zarude with a moveset of Vine Whip and Power Whip

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#RisingHeroes We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers!

Once Pokemon GO trainers have defeated Cliff, they will get a chance to catch Shadow Larvitar (shiny variant possible) and a 12km egg. Trainers need not worry about losing to Cliff as they can re-attempt repeatedly.

Poll : 0 votes