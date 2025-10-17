How to defeat Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a tedious opponent with a long list of abilities and not many weaknesses. This evolved enemy can be challenging for a lot of fans, so you need to make the most out of the Pokemon you choose for this battle. Fortunately, there are quite a few choices that caters to the enemy’s weaknesses in the game.

Ad

This article will highlight the most effective method to defeat Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to beat Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found on top of a rooftop near the Wild Zone 4 region in Lumiose City. Once you get to the top, you can complete the interaction and challenge the evolving Pokemon to a battle.

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the must-know details about the Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Weaknesses

Fairy

Ice

Dragon

Ground

Resistances

Electric

Grass

Steel

Flying

Fire

Water

Attacks

Breaking Swipe: A direct attack that Mega Ampharos launches with its arms in the forward direction.

A that Mega Ampharos in the forward direction. Dragon Pulse: Uses a pulsing beam to attack targets directly in front of it.

Uses a targets directly in front of it. Charge: Animation-only move that increases damage for one electric spell .

Animation-only move that . Electric Terrain: Summons several small electric damage areas in the arena and creates a dome of electricity around itself.

in the arena and creates a dome of electricity around itself. Thunder: A large area-based attack that launches electric bolt abilities in the whole area.

Ad

Also read: How to get Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Beating Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pulsing beam attack of Mega Ampharos can track you around (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

Onix is a basic yet effective counter against the Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This Rock/Ground-type Pokemon is able to deliver high-damage hits on the enemy while being immune to electric attacks. It is also not weak to Dragon-type abilities, making it highly resilient in battle.

Ad

Mega Ampharos can chase you inside the arena (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

With Onix as your choice, you can start the battle by using the Breaking Swipe and Dragon Breath abilities on Mega Ampharos to deal physical damage. Earthquake is a great ability to have that can deal quite a bit of damage, but it can only be equipped by using TMs and might not be available to all. You can fill in with other Ground or Dragon-type attacks, like Rock Slide and Stone Edge, during the cooldown of the skills.

Ad

Area-wide electric attack marks spots in arena with lightning animations (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

Read more: How to defeat Rogue Mega Mawile in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ad

You should be wary of the Mega Ampharos as it will run around the arena and try to close in its distance or get away from certain attacks. Always strafe away from its charging path and dodge its electric abilities. The electric bolts are telegraphed on the ground with lightning animations, making it easier to avoid. However, Mega Ampharos deploys a long-duration electric attack when its HP drops that can be difficult to avoid.

Ad

It is best to recall your Pokemon during this phase and run around the gaps of the attacks in the arena to avoid taking damage. Once the ability stops, you can get back to attacking the enemy.

Rewards

Reward for defeating Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via YouTube/@Mixeli)

You can get the Ampharosite item after you successfully defeat Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This item can be used to evolve your Ampharos in later battles.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨