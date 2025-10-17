How to defeat Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a tedious opponent with a long list of abilities and not many weaknesses. This evolved enemy can be challenging for a lot of fans, so you need to make the most out of the Pokemon you choose for this battle. Fortunately, there are quite a few choices that caters to the enemy’s weaknesses in the game.
This article will highlight the most effective method to defeat Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to beat Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found on top of a rooftop near the Wild Zone 4 region in Lumiose City. Once you get to the top, you can complete the interaction and challenge the evolving Pokemon to a battle.
Here are some of the must-know details about the Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A:
Weaknesses
- Fairy
- Ice
- Dragon
- Ground
Resistances
- Electric
- Grass
- Steel
- Flying
- Fire
- Water
Attacks
- Breaking Swipe: A direct attack that Mega Ampharos launches with its arms in the forward direction.
- Dragon Pulse: Uses a pulsing beam to attack targets directly in front of it.
- Charge: Animation-only move that increases damage for one electric spell.
- Electric Terrain: Summons several small electric damage areas in the arena and creates a dome of electricity around itself.
- Thunder: A large area-based attack that launches electric bolt abilities in the whole area.
Beating Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Onix is a basic yet effective counter against the Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This Rock/Ground-type Pokemon is able to deliver high-damage hits on the enemy while being immune to electric attacks. It is also not weak to Dragon-type abilities, making it highly resilient in battle.
With Onix as your choice, you can start the battle by using the Breaking Swipe and Dragon Breath abilities on Mega Ampharos to deal physical damage. Earthquake is a great ability to have that can deal quite a bit of damage, but it can only be equipped by using TMs and might not be available to all. You can fill in with other Ground or Dragon-type attacks, like Rock Slide and Stone Edge, during the cooldown of the skills.
You should be wary of the Mega Ampharos as it will run around the arena and try to close in its distance or get away from certain attacks. Always strafe away from its charging path and dodge its electric abilities. The electric bolts are telegraphed on the ground with lightning animations, making it easier to avoid. However, Mega Ampharos deploys a long-duration electric attack when its HP drops that can be difficult to avoid.
It is best to recall your Pokemon during this phase and run around the gaps of the attacks in the arena to avoid taking damage. Once the ability stops, you can get back to attacking the enemy.
Rewards
You can get the Ampharosite item after you successfully defeat Rogue Mega Ampharos in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This item can be used to evolve your Ampharos in later battles.
