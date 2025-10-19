How to defeat Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a difficult boss fight that happens near the end of the game, and it will test both your reaction speed and your overall team strategy to their absolute limits. This Pokemon is different from its normal version because it uses the large wings on its head to fly quickly all over the fighting area, and it launches its attacks with both speed and accuracy.

That said, here’s everything to know about defeating Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You’ll encounter Rogue Mega Dragonite during Main Mission 32, deep in Vert Sector 3. The fight begins right after a cutscene with Taunie, where the two of you confront what seems like an ordinary Dragonite until it Mega Evolves mid-battle.

Location of Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC || YouTube@/WoW Quests)

Once the transformation is complete, you’ll be locked into the arena, with Dragonite circling above before swooping in with its first attack.

The area is wide but open, with little cover. Movement and timing matter far more than raw power here, as the boss will often dive in from different directions while filling the arena with elemental attacks.

How to beat Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Dragonite’s stats, weaknesses, and resistances

Mega Dragonite is a Flying/Dragon-type Pokemon, which means its move pool includes a mix of Dragon, Fire, and Electric attacks. Here’s what you’ll be up against:

Level: 59

59 HP: 91

91 Attack: 124

124 Defense: 115

115 Special Attack: 145

145 Special Defense: 125

125 Speed: 100

This build makes it an all-rounder with serious special offense and solid defenses. Its greatest vulnerability is to Ice-type attacks, which deal four times the usual damage. It also takes extra damage from Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves.

However, it completely resists Ground attacks and shrugs off damage from Fire, Water, Bug, Fighting, and Grass moves.

Best Pokemon to use against Rogue Mega Dragonite

The fight with Mega Dragonite is designed to punish one-dimensional strategies, so you’ll want Pokémon that can both survive and exploit its weaknesses.

Frosslass, Glalie, and Aerodactyl are the recommended Pokemon against Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Froslass is the top choice, as it can evade most of Dragonite's attacks and strike hard with Ice moves. Use Mega Orbs to activate Mega Froslass for extra burst damage. Glalie is a strong alternative with raw Ice power, and its Mega form from Quasartico Inc. increases damage further.

Aerodactyl provides Rock-type versatility and Fire resistance but is vulnerable to Electric attacks; its Mega form unlocks after Side Mission 27 using Aerodactylite.

Rogue Mega Dragonite’s attack patterns

Duel against Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC || YouTube@/WoW Quests)

The Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a constant threat because it combines high speed with control over different elements. Here are its most important moves and the best ways to deal with them.

Tornado: Dragonite starts by gathering wind and lightning around itself before unleashing a massive, expanding tornado that travels across the arena. The best way to avoid it is to keep moving and circling behind it; standing still will get you caught in the storm’s edge.

Dragonite starts by gathering wind and lightning around itself before unleashing a massive, expanding tornado that travels across the arena. The best way to avoid it is to keep moving and circling behind it; standing still will get you caught in the storm’s edge. Inferno: This is one of its deadliest attacks. Dragonite glows gold, vanishes for a moment and reappears outside the arena to unleash a field-wide fire blast. Try interrupting it during the initial charge-up with a powerful Ice attack. If you miss that window, activate defensive skills or healing items to survive the damage.

This is one of its deadliest attacks. Dragonite glows gold, vanishes for a moment and reappears outside the arena to unleash a field-wide fire blast. Try interrupting it during the initial charge-up with a powerful Ice attack. If you miss that window, activate defensive skills or healing items to survive the damage. Flamethrower: Dragonite charges fire in its mouth and breathes flames in a wide horizontal sweep. Roll sideways or reposition quickly to its flank to dodge. This move leaves it open for a few seconds, which is decent for counterattacking.

During the whole fight, Dragonite will often use smoke bombs to move around, and it will sometimes change its fighting style, switching between attacks that focus on Fire and combos that are based on Dragon moves.

The best strategy is to stay mobile and to watch its glowing color patterns, as this will help you predict what attack it will use next.

Rewards

Defeating Rogue Mega Dragonite concludes Main Mission 32, rewarding you with two major prizes. First, Dragonite itself joins your party after the fight. Second, you’ll receive Dragoninite, the key item needed to unlock Dragonite’s own Mega Evolution.

Tips to beat Rogue Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Focus on Ice coverage: Bring at least one Ice-type capable of Mega Evolution. Their boosted damage and defenses make a big difference.

Bring at least one Ice-type capable of Mega Evolution. Their boosted damage and defenses make a big difference. Keep moving: Dragonite’s wide attacks target static positions. Constant sidestepping and circling reduce your risk.

Dragonite’s wide attacks target static positions. Constant sidestepping and circling reduce your risk. Use Mega timing wisely: Don’t rush Mega Evolution and wait until Dragonite hits its second phase or starts using Inferno for maximum impact.

Don’t rush Mega Evolution and wait until Dragonite hits its second phase or starts using Inferno for maximum impact. Capitalize on downtime: After Flamethrower or Tornado, Dragonite stalls for a second or two, so use this to heal or counterattack.

