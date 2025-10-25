How to defeat Yvon in Pokemon Legends Z-A Rank Y Promotion match

Yvon in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a trainer that you have to beat to get promoted to Rank X. Defeating Yvon might prove to be challenging since you only have access to a few Pokemon at this point. However, you can make the battle easier by exploiting her critters' weaknesses.

On that note, let's take a look at Yvon's Pokemon team, their weaknesses, and how to defeat them in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Where to find Yvon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can find Yvon at the Bleu Plaza just beside the Wild Zone 5 during Pokemon Legends Z-A's Main Mission 6, Reaching Rank X. However, you need to obtain the Challenger's Ticket before facing her in a Promotion battle.

Find Yvon at the Bleu Plaza to challenge her (Image via TPC || YouTube@Sweat)

How many Ticket Points do you need to challenge Yvon in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

To get the Challenger's Ticket and challenge Yvon, you must earn 3000 Ticket Points by defeating other trainers inside a battle zone.

After obtaining the Challenger's Ticket, you can find Yvon at the Bleu Plaza and challenge her to a Promotion battle.

Yvon's Pokemon team in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Here's everything you need to know about Yvon's Pokemon team for the trainer battle:

1) Spritzee

Type: Fairy

Fairy Weaknesses: Poison and Steel

Poison and Steel Most used moves: Fairy Wind, Fake Tears, Disarming Voice

Fairy Wind, Fake Tears, Disarming Voice Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Dark, and Dragon

2) Swirlix

Type: Fairy

Fairy Weaknesses: Poison and Steel

Poison and Steel Most used moves: Charm, Fairy Wind, Tackle, and Fake Tears

Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Dark, and Dragon

3) Vivillon

Type: Bug and Flying

Bug and Flying Weaknesses: Rock, Fire, Electric, Ice, and Flying

Rock, Fire, Electric, Ice, and Flying Most used moves: Light Screen, Gust, Draining Kiss, and Infestation

Light Screen, Gust, Draining Kiss, and Infestation Resistances: Bug, Grass, Fighting, and Ground

How to defeat Yvon's team in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Yvon starts the battle with her Spritzee (Image via TPC || YouTube@Sweat)

Yvon will bring her Level 15 and 16 critters to the battle, so you are advised to use your Level 17 Pokemon. If your critters have a higher level than Yvon's Pocket Monsters, the whole fight will become easier.

Given Yvon's team's weaknesses, you can use a combination of Binacle and two of Beedrill, Ekans, Honedge, or Bellsprout.

Yvon uses Spritzee and Swirlix, both of which are Fairy-type Pokemon and are weak towards Poison- and Steel-type critters. You can use Beedrill, Ekans, Honedge, or Bellsprout to deal with them. You can obtain Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A by evolving it from Kakuna after the latter reaches Level 10. Beedrill's Poison Sting attack is heavily effective against Spritzee and Swirlix.

Yvon will start the battle with her Spritzee, which you can counter using a Beedrill. If you do not have this critter, you can try to find Ekans or Honedge, which can be caught in Wild Zone 4. You can also try to obtain Bellsprout, which is found in Wild Zone 5.

After you defeat her Spritzee, Yvon will unleash her Swirlix. Since both critters have the same weaknesses, you can use any of the Pokemon mentioned above to deal with the Pocket Monster.

Yvon's Vivillon can be easily countered by Binacle's Rock-type moves (Image via TPC || YouTube@Sweat)

Yvon's last Pokemon, Vivillon, is weak towards various early-game Pokemon such as Pichu, Tepig, and Binacle.

However, you are advised to use Binacle since Vivillon takes four times more damage from its Rock-type abilities. You can find Binacle inside Wild Zones 2 and 6. Both areas can be unlocked before you complete the Main Mission 6.

Tepig is a starter Pokemon, and if you have not selected it, you might not get it till you unlock Wild Zone 20. Meanwhile, Pichu can be found in Wild Zone 1, and its evolved form, Pikachu, can be found in Wild Zone 3.

Rewards obtained after defeating Yvon

There are two key rewards for defeating Yvon (Image via TPC || YouTube@Sweat)

After defeating Yvon, you will be promoted to Rank X and receive 960 Pokedollars. You can buy some Poke Balls and other useful items in the game with this currency.

