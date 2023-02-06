How to find Giovanni in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

With Pokemon GO's recent Team Rocket Takeover event, the battle teams for Team GO Rocket's members have received an update. While the three lesser admin bosses deserve their fair share of the hype, what many trainers have been asking for is a new team for the head honcho of the organization, Giovanni.

While every member of Team GO Rocket, from the admins down to the common grunts, gives trainers a chance to get their hands on some powerful Shadow Pokemon, Giovanni stands out from the rest of the crew. Unlike the others that give out shadow variants of common creatures, Giovanni gives out Shadow Legendary Pokemon.

While it may not seem difficult for experienced players, many newer trainers will not want to miss their chance to get a free Legendary Pokemon. Here's how players can find Giovanni and claim their chance to encounter the new Shadow Legendary Pokemon he is giving away in Pokemon GO.

Tips for finding and defeating Giovanni in Pokemon GO

To find Giovanni, you need to get a Super Rocket Radar. This is an item that can be earned by defeating any of Team GO Rocket's other admins. Much like the Rocket Radar that you can assemble by taking down grunts, the Super Rocket Radar is constructed from components dropped by the admins upon defeat.

You will need to take down 36 Team GO Rocket grunts and six of their admins before you can begin looking for Giovanni in Pokemon GO. This can take a lot of grinding, especially for those who don't live in crowded urban areas with a lot of Pokestops. Thankfully, there is still a way to grind for these items.

Whenever you open the Pokemon GO app for the first time in the day, you will typically spot a hot air balloon spawning overhead. Tapping on the Team GO Rocket Balloon will initiate a battle with one of the Team GO Rocket leaders. These balloons spawn every three hours and are the best way for rural players to grind for these components for both Rocket Radars.

Using the hot air balloons that spawn, you can challenge not only the grunts but even find the admins and Giovanni. This means you can grind for Shadow Legendary Pokemon from the comfort of your home if you choose to do so. If you choose to solely rely on this method, it may take close to a week to encounter Giovanni once.

For this reason, it is best to use a combination of both methods to increase efficiency while grinding, trying to intertwine looking for Pokemon GO's Rocket Radars with one's daily schedule. Anytime you leave the house, it would be beneficial to open the game when you arrive at your destination to check for Pokestops controlled by Team GO Rocket.

Overall, the process of encountering Giovanni in Pokemon GO can be a lengthy and demanding task for casual players. However, for the more hardcore trainers out there, there are tons of game mechanics to take advantage of that can significantly cut down on the time required.

