  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to get Indeedee in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Indeedee in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:27 GMT
How to get Indeedee in Pokemon GO
How to get Indeedee in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Indeedee in Pokemon GO can be found by hatching Eggs. It makes its debut during the Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over event, which runs from 10 am local time on Tuesday, September 16, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The creature has a male and a female form, both of which have different stats and movesets.

Ad

This article covers the ways you can get Indeedee in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

How to get Indeedee in Pokemon GO

  • Hatch Eggs
  • Trade

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Indeedee in the anime (Image via TPC)
Indeedee in the anime (Image via TPC)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hatch Eggs

Currently the most straightforward way to get Indeedee in the mobile game is to hatch 5 km Eggs. These can be found by spinning PokeStops. However, you must make sure to have empty Egg slots. Once you have a 5 km Egg from the 2025 Psychic Spectacular event, you must walk around for a while before it hatches. Once it does, you may find an Indeedee in it.

Depending on whether you hatch a male Indeedee or a female Indeedee in Pokemon GO, it will have the following CP range:

Ad
  • Male: 1,325 - 1,396 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Female: 1,300 - 1,370 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Check out the Tales of Transformation season's general Egg pool.

Trade

If you cannot find Indeedee in your own, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade one with you. This is, however, not recommended as it will cost you a hefty amount of Stardust.

Can Indeedee be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Indeedee in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Shiny Indeedee in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Yes, Shiny Indeedee is available in Pokemon GO. Unlike many creatures that must wait for substantial whiles before they get a shiny release, Indeedee's shiny variant will be available at release.

Ad

Considering the creature will not be available in the wild, you can expect a shiny rate of approximately 1-in-64.

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Pokemon GO Indeedee: Stats and moves

Male

  • Type: Psychic and Normal
  • Attack: 208
  • Defense: 166
  • Stamina: 155
  • Max CP: 2,762 (2,795 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Extrasensory
  • Charged Attacks: Psybeam, Psychic, and Shadow Ball

Female

  • Type: Psychic and Normal
  • Attack: 184
  • Defense: 184
  • Stamina: 172
  • Max CP: 2,710 (2,742 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Extrasensory
  • Charged Attacks: Psybeam, Psychic, and Energy Ball
Ad
About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications