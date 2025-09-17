How to get Indeedee in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Indeedee in Pokemon GO can be found by hatching Eggs. It makes its debut during the Psychic Spectacular: Taken Over event, which runs from 10 am local time on Tuesday, September 16, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The creature has a male and a female form, both of which have different stats and movesets.

This article covers the ways you can get Indeedee in Pokemon GO.

How to get Indeedee in Pokemon GO

Hatch Eggs

Trade

Indeedee in the anime (Image via TPC)

Hatch Eggs

Currently the most straightforward way to get Indeedee in the mobile game is to hatch 5 km Eggs. These can be found by spinning PokeStops. However, you must make sure to have empty Egg slots. Once you have a 5 km Egg from the 2025 Psychic Spectacular event, you must walk around for a while before it hatches. Once it does, you may find an Indeedee in it.

Depending on whether you hatch a male Indeedee or a female Indeedee in Pokemon GO, it will have the following CP range:

Male: 1,325 - 1,396 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,325 - 1,396 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Female: 1,300 - 1,370 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Check out the Tales of Transformation season's general Egg pool.

Trade

If you cannot find Indeedee in your own, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade one with you. This is, however, not recommended as it will cost you a hefty amount of Stardust.

Can Indeedee be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Indeedee in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Yes, Shiny Indeedee is available in Pokemon GO. Unlike many creatures that must wait for substantial whiles before they get a shiny release, Indeedee's shiny variant will be available at release.

Considering the creature will not be available in the wild, you can expect a shiny rate of approximately 1-in-64.

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Pokemon GO Indeedee: Stats and moves

Male

Type: Psychic and Normal

Psychic and Normal Attack: 208

208 Defense: 166

166 Stamina: 155

155 Max CP: 2,762 (2,795 with Best Buddy boost)

2,762 (2,795 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Extrasensory

Extrasensory Charged Attacks: Psybeam, Psychic, and Shadow Ball

Female

Type: Psychic and Normal

Psychic and Normal Attack: 184

184 Defense: 184

184 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2,710 (2,742 with Best Buddy boost)

2,710 (2,742 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Extrasensory

Extrasensory Charged Attacks: Psybeam, Psychic, and Energy Ball

