How to get Pansage and Simisage in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pansage and Simisage are two unique Pokemons that you can add to your collection in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Both of these characters are grass-type, and while you can find one of them in the wild, the other can only be unlocked by using a Leaf Stone.

Ad

In this article, we will explore how you can get your hands on Pansage and Simisage in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Read below to know more.

How to catch Pansage and Simisage in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pansage

Getting your hands on Pansage in Pokemon Legends Z-A is quite easy. While it does not have a designated spawn location on the map, you can find this little monkey perched on top of trees around the whole map. We have had success finding Pansage near the Hibernal Pokémon Center.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Once you've fast-traveled to this location, search around Juane Sector 4, and you should see a Pansage or two sitting on top of the trees.

After you find one, you should be able to catch it relatively easily. They're neither aggressive nor very shy. Catching them should not be an issue.

How to Catch Pansage in Pokemon Legends: Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company and YT.com//@TechnoTrainer)

Read more: How to get all outfits in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Ad

Simisage

Now, while Pansages do spawn in the wild, Simisages, however, can only be acquired by evolving a Pansage. Naturally, to get your hands on a Simisage, all you have to do is use a Leaf Stone on a Pansage in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

After doing so, it will automatically evolve to a Simisage in-game. Simisage can serve as both a physical and a special attacker. Furthermore, its best nature is either going to be modest or adamant. You must build around their strengths for the max output.

Ad

Also read: Chikorita vs Tepig vs Totodile: Which path should you choose in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Timed Research?

That's everything that you need to know about getting your hands on Pansage and Simisage.

For more related guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨