How to get Pansage and Simisage in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pansage and Simisage are two unique Pokemons that you can add to your collection in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Both of these characters are grass-type, and while you can find one of them in the wild, the other can only be unlocked by using a Leaf Stone.
In this article, we will explore how you can get your hands on Pansage and Simisage in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Read below to know more.
How to catch Pansage and Simisage in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Pansage
Getting your hands on Pansage in Pokemon Legends Z-A is quite easy. While it does not have a designated spawn location on the map, you can find this little monkey perched on top of trees around the whole map. We have had success finding Pansage near the Hibernal Pokémon Center.
Once you've fast-traveled to this location, search around Juane Sector 4, and you should see a Pansage or two sitting on top of the trees.
After you find one, you should be able to catch it relatively easily. They're neither aggressive nor very shy. Catching them should not be an issue.
Simisage
Now, while Pansages do spawn in the wild, Simisages, however, can only be acquired by evolving a Pansage. Naturally, to get your hands on a Simisage, all you have to do is use a Leaf Stone on a Pansage in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
After doing so, it will automatically evolve to a Simisage in-game. Simisage can serve as both a physical and a special attacker. Furthermore, its best nature is either going to be modest or adamant. You must build around their strengths for the max output.
That's everything that you need to know about getting your hands on Pansage and Simisage.
