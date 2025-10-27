How to get Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A is the last of the Aura Trio Legendaries that you can capture in the game. Once you capture Xerneas and Yveltal, you will be able to capture this legendary Pokemon. Catching Zygarde can prove to be an arduous task, as you will need to defeat the legendary beast three times before you can do so.

Ad

Let's take a look at how you can capture Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to capture Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You will encounter Zygarde at the end of the To Keep the World in Balance quest in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This mission does not have any objective marker, and you will need to trigger it manually to play it. But before you can do so, you must complete the following two quests and capture Xerneas and Yveltal.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The One That Gives: Xerneas

The One That Takes: Yveltal

Wild Zone 20 (Image via TPC)

Now head to Hotel Z where you will encounter Lysandre or Trainer L. This will activate the To Keep the World in Balance quest. Your next objective will be to defeat Trainer L, and once that is done, you will be able to track Zygarde in its three forms.

Ad

Where to find Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A

After you defeat L, you will find Zygarde in Wild Zone 20 of Pokemon Legends Z-A. This is the last Wild Zone that unlocks at the Prism Tower once you are done with the main campaign of the game. Zygarde can be found here, and interacting with it will start the battle against this legendary Pokemon in Legends Z-A.

How to catch Zygarde

Zygade in its Complete Form (Image via TPC)

Ad

You will need to defeat Zygarde in its three forms: 10%, 50%, and the Complete Forme. The Pokemon will be level 84 in all three stages, so make sure that your team is leveled up enough as well. Also, Fairy-type and Ice-type work the best against Zygarde in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Use any Poke-Ball to capture once you defeat Zygarde in its Complete Forme.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨