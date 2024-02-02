Is the Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket worth buying in Pokemon GO?

Is Pokemon GO's Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket worth buying? The answer might depend on what players hope to gain from the month-long event. For the price of $5 or equivalent, trainers can gain access to the Eggs-pedition Access features and rewards for the entire month of February. But are the rewards worth the overall price point?

To answer this question, it isn't a bad idea to take a look at what this new Pokemon GO access ticket offers. Based on what players can receive from participation (and their real-world money), they should be better equipped to determine whether their ticket is worth the investment.

Bonuses and rewards for Pokemon GO's Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket holders

Hisuian Growlithe is February's featured 'mon for Pokemon GO's Eggs-pedition Access. (Image via Niantic)

If Pokemon GO players purchase an Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket, the following bonuses will be in effect for them until February 29, 2024, at 8:00 pm local time:

The first Pokestop spin of the day will provide a single-use blue incubator.

The first Pokemon catch of the day will yield 3x experience.

The first Pokestop spin of the day will yield 3x experience.

Players can open up to 50 gifts and send up to 150 gifts per day, and they can hold up to 40 gifts in their item bag.

Gain access to the Eggs-pedition Access: February event-exclusive Timed Research questline that includes rewards like XP, Stardust,and Hisuian Growlithe encounters.

Gain access to avatar items based on the Security Corps from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, though this requires a ticket purchase from the Pokemon GO Web Store instead of the in-game shop.

Examining the tasks and rewards of Pokemon GO's Eggs-pedition Access: February Timed Research

As previously mentioned, purchasing a ticket will provide access to the Timed Research questline for Eggs-pedition Access: February, which offers XP and Stardust gains as well as Hisuian Growlithe encounters. The following steps are required to fully complete the research before February 29, 2024:

Step 1

Catch 30 Pokemon - 2,500 XP

- 2,500 XP Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - 2,500 XP

- 2,500 XP Transfer 20 Pokemon - 2,500 XP

- 2,500 XP Step Completion - 2,500 XP

Step 2

Use 25 berries to help catch Pokemon - 2,500 Stardust

- 2,500 Stardust Send 5 gifts to friends - 2,500 Stardust

- 2,500 Stardust Hatch 3 eggs - 2,500 Stardust

- 2,500 Stardust Step Completion - 2,500 Stardust

Step 3

Earn 25 hearts with your buddy - 5,000 XP

- 5,000 XP Open 5 gifts - 5,000 XP

- 5,000 XP Catch 20 Normal- or Dragon-type Pokemon - 5,000 XP

- 5,000 XP Step Completion - 5,000 XP

Step 4

Make 30 curveball throws - 5,000 Stardust

- 5,000 Stardust Explore 5km - 5,000 Stardust

- 5,000 Stardust Evolve 10 Pokemon - 5,000 Stardust

- 5,000 Stardust Step Completion - 5,000 Stardust, Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Should you buy Pokemon GO's Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket?

Unless players are low on Stardust, want to level up faster, or are desperate to hatch their eggs or catch a Hisuian Growlithe, the Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket may not be for them. Granted, as far as microtransactions go in this mobile title, the ticket is relatively cheap, but if players are particular about what they pay for, this ticket might not be worth buying.

However, if a player has a little extra money to spend, it can't hurt to purchase this ticket for the resource bonuses and the chance to catch a Hisuian Growlithe. The daily incubators should also be a huge help if trainers have a ton of excess eggs they need to hatch. Overall, this ticket might be worth skipping unless trainers have the money to spend, as most of the rewards can be received elsewhere.

Whatever the case, if players don't purchase the ticket for Eggs-pedition Access this month, there are many more February 2024 Pokemon GO events to enjoy.

