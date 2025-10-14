  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • All Pokemon games in development (according to leaks)

All Pokemon games in development (according to leaks)

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Oct 14, 2025 09:41 GMT
Game Freak is reportedly working on several Pokemon projects (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Game Freak is reportedly working on several Pokemon projects (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The latest set of Pokemon leaks has revealed plenty of information regarding Generation 10 and upcoming projects. While most of the leaks concerned Pokemon Wind and Wave (Generation 10), we also got plenty of information regarding projects that Game Freak is currently working on.

Ad

Given that this list is based on leaks, you are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. We will have to wait for official confirmation from The Pokemon Company to know what turns out to be true.

sk promotional banner

All future Pokemon projects Game Freak reportedly is working on (leaks)

The recent Teraleak 2 revealed the following Pokemon projects that Game Freak is reportedly working on (@CentroLeaks):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

  • Pokemon Wind and Wave: Rumored to be released in 2026 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. A DLC is planned for 2027.
  • Pokemon Legends Galar: Rumored to be released in 2027 or beyond.
  • Pokemon Multi-Region Remake (Project Seed): Rumored to be released in 2028 or beyond.
  • Pokopia DLC
  • Pokemon Champions: Set to release in 2026

Pokemon Wind and Wave is reportedly the Gen 10 title that will release sometime in 2026 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. According to leaks shared by @CentroLeaks on X, the game will be set in Southeast Asia, have procedurally generated explorable islands, a new kind of Pokemon called the Seed Pokemon, and underwater exploration.

Ad

Pokemon Legends Galar will be the third title in the Legends series, after Arceus and Z-A. It will reportedly be set 1000 years in the past, and players will create the first Gigamax Poke Ball. Project Seed will reportedly focus on MMO aspects, tying different regions together. Pokopia and Pokemon Champions have already been showcased to players, with fans eagerly waiting for their release.

Furthermore, @CentroLeaks also reported that Pokemon Gen 11 is slated for a 2030 release.

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications