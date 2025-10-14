All Pokemon games in development (according to leaks)

The latest set of Pokemon leaks has revealed plenty of information regarding Generation 10 and upcoming projects. While most of the leaks concerned Pokemon Wind and Wave (Generation 10), we also got plenty of information regarding projects that Game Freak is currently working on.Given that this list is based on leaks, you are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. We will have to wait for official confirmation from The Pokemon Company to know what turns out to be true. All future Pokemon projects Game Freak reportedly is working on (leaks)The recent Teraleak 2 revealed the following Pokemon projects that Game Freak is reportedly working on (@CentroLeaks):Pokemon Wind and Wave: Rumored to be released in 2026 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. A DLC is planned for 2027.Pokemon Legends Galar: Rumored to be released in 2027 or beyond.Pokemon Multi-Region Remake (Project Seed): Rumored to be released in 2028 or beyond.Pokopia DLCPokemon Champions: Set to release in 2026Pokemon Wind and Wave is reportedly the Gen 10 title that will release sometime in 2026 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. According to leaks shared by @CentroLeaks on X, the game will be set in Southeast Asia, have procedurally generated explorable islands, a new kind of Pokemon called the Seed Pokemon, and underwater exploration. Pokemon Legends Galar will be the third title in the Legends series, after Arceus and Z-A. It will reportedly be set 1000 years in the past, and players will create the first Gigamax Poke Ball. Project Seed will reportedly focus on MMO aspects, tying different regions together. Pokopia and Pokemon Champions have already been showcased to players, with fans eagerly waiting for their release. Furthermore, @CentroLeaks also reported that Pokemon Gen 11 is slated for a 2030 release.