Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Mateo intro research and route texts 

Pokemon GO Along the Routes is scheduled to add Mateo, a new NPC that will greet trainers at the end of their route journey. The latest datamine leaked texts regarding Mateo's intro and route, providing trainers with a glimpse at what to expect when the event goes online. While these are based on in-game files, it is best to wait for an official confirmation regarding the specifics.

Along the Routes is taking place from Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 10 am local time to Friday, December 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The occasion will mark the first appearance of Shiny Hisuian Sneasel and Shiny Sneasler in-game.

Pokemon GO latest datamine discusses upcoming Mateo debut and mechanics

The latest Pokemon GO datamine discussing Along the Routes and Mateo was shared by PokeMiners on their website and announced on Threads. They are as follows:

Mateo Route Texts in Pokemon GO

+RESOURCE ID: accept_mateo_gift_exchange

+TEXT: EXCHANGE GIFT

+

RESOURCE ID: active_status_tutorial_message

TEXT: See which friends are playing! Turn off at any time in the Friend’s List!

+

+RESOURCE ID: as_cart_empty

+TEXT: Your cart is empty

RESOURCE ID: asakusa_routes_event_title

TEXT: Eight Views of Asakusa Routes

@@ -194,9 +194,9 @@

RESOURCE ID: december_eggspedition_title_4

TEXT: Eggs-pedition Access: December (4/4)

+

+RESOURCE ID: deny_mateo_gift_exchange

+TEXT: NOT NOW

RESOURCE ID: eevee_explorers_tainan_title

TEXT: Eevee Explorers – Tainan

@@ -433,14 +433,14 @@

(Hisui)

RESOURCE ID: metadata_patch

-TEXT: Built at 2023-11-30T00:46:46.051118

-at SHA 4ae295b6dc2936484acfafb5a3a8b23f1c32d44e

-Pipeline 1963847, job 23631980

-Patch from: 0.293.0-SHA-2755c06a-RC3, 0.291.2-SHA-60443c4b-RC1

+TEXT: Built at 2023-11-30T21:11:06.123010

+at SHA 4f92662fe26e765e7e71eceaa8f09b12367fa36c

+Pipeline 1966070, job 23667814

+Patch from: 0.293.0-SHA-f38a6d10-RC1, 0.291.2-SHA-60443c4b-RC1

RESOURCE ID: not_very_effective_2

TEXT: Not Very Effective

@@ -445,31 +445,31 @@

RESOURCE ID: not_very_effective_2

TEXT: Not Very Effective

+RESOURCE ID: npc_mateo_choice_001

+TEXT: If you’re keen, you can pick a Gift to share with another Trainer. I’ll give you one from another Trainer in return!

+

+Would you like to exchange Gifts?

+

+RESOURCE ID: npc_mateo_choice_002

+TEXT: Always great to cross paths with you, my friend! Interested in exchanging Gifts today?

+

+You can choose a Gift to send from the ones I’ve collected from nearby PokéStops, and I’ll give you a Gift from another Trainer in return.

+

+RESOURCE ID: npc_mateo_deny_001

+TEXT: Not to worry! Some other time, then. Come find me at the end of another Route if you change your mind!

+

+RESOURCE ID: npc_mateo_exchange_001

+TEXT: Not to worry! Some other time, then. Come find me at the end of another Route if you change your mind!

+

+RESOURCE ID: npc_mateo_exchange_002

+TEXT: Thanks for making another Trainer’s day! I hope you enjoy your new keepsake too. Till next time!

+

+RESOURCE ID: npc_mateo_intro_001

+TEXT: Heyo, %PLAYERNAME%! Mateo here. Fancy running into you on this Route. Aren’t the great outdoors, well...great? There are so many sights to see and Trainers to meet!

+

+RESOURCE ID: npc_mateo_intro_002

+TEXT: One of my favorite things to do when I bump into a friendly face is to exchange Gifts. It’s my way of connecting Trainers around the world. So, are you up for a little Gift swap?

+

RESOURCE ID: open_in_map_route_pause_location

TEXT: Route Paused Here

@@ -842,18 +842,18 @@

RESOURCE ID: route_edit_canceled_toast

TEXT: Edit Route submission canceled. No changes applied.

+RESOURCE ID: route_gift_exchange_onboarding_body_1

+TEXT: You can encounter Mateo at the end of a Route. Mateo will offer you a Gift from a Trainer who completed a Route somewhere else in the world in exchange for a Gift you choose. You can exchange Gifts with Mateo once a day.

+

+RESOURCE ID: route_gift_exchange_onboarding_body_2

+TEXT: Mateo will mark the Gift you choose with your Trainer nickname and take it out into the world, and you will receive a Gift from another Trainer in return. You can receive items and Eggs from these Gifts, and you may also encounter Scatterbug by pinning the Postcards you receive!

+

+RESOURCE ID: route_gift_exchange_onboarding_title_1

+TEXT: Exchanging Gifts with Mateo

+

+RESOURCE ID: route_gift_exchange_onboarding_title_2

+TEXT: Gift Exchange Rules

+

RESOURCE ID: route_submission_add_tags

TEXT: Add up to {0} Route tags (optional)

@@ -859,63 +859,63 @@

RESOURCE ID: route_submission_distance_label

TEXT: ({0} km)

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_exchange_confirm_button

+TEXT: EXCHANGE

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_exit_activity_toast

+TEXT: You’ve exited the Gift Exchange. Tap on Mateo to go back.

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_gift_exchanged_toast

+TEXT: Gift exchanged!

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_journal_entry_label

+TEXT: Opened a Gift from {0} received via Mateo’s Gift Exchange.

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_journal_entry_label_no_trainer

+TEXT: Opened a Gift received from Mateo’s Gift Exchange.

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_message_0

+TEXT: Good luck on your next adventure!

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_message_1

+TEXT: Hope you had fun on your Route!

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_message_2

+TEXT: Have a spectacular day!

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_message_3

+TEXT: A little Gift to brighten your day!

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_postcard_book_label

+TEXT: Sent via Mateo’s Gift Exchange on {0}

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_secondary_message

+TEXT: Sent from {0}

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_select_other_button

+TEXT: SELECT OTHER GIFT

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_selection_page_title_a

+TEXT: Which Gift do you want to exchange?

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_ge_selection_page_title_b

+TEXT: There are no other Gift options.

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_npc_activity_ge

+TEXT: Gift Exchange

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_npc_activity_st

+TEXT: Surprise Trade

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_npc_activity_unavailable_error

+TEXT: Uh-oh, the {0} isn’t available right now. Feel free to continue the Route!

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_npc_explorer

+TEXT: Mateo

+

+RESOURCE ID: routes_npc_not_found_error

+TEXT: Oops, looks like {0} had to go!

Mateo's Intro research text and other updates in Pokemon GO

+RESOURCE ID: along_the_routes_event_name

+TEXT: Along the Routes

+RESOURCE ID: exchange_gift_mateo_plural

+TEXT: Exchange {0} Gifts with Mateo

+RESOURCE ID: exchange_gift_mateo_singular

+TEXT: Exchange a Gift with Mateo

+RESOURCE ID: ml_bundle_timer_tag

+TEXT: Updates at midnight

+RESOURCE ID: party_play_add_friend_enable_body

+TEXT: You can change this later via Settings.

+RESOURCE ID: party_play_add_friend_enable_title

+TEXT: Allow Friend Requests from party members?

+RESOURCE ID: party_play_add_friend_enabled_toast

+TEXT: Friend Requests from party members enabled.

+RESOURCE ID: pokestop_spin_xp_triple

+TEXT: 3× XP for spinning PokéStops

Mateo's intro research text:

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_0

TEXT: A Route to New Friendships (1/4)

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_0_0

TEXT: Well, hey there! I’m Mateo. You must be %PLAYERNAME%. Professor Willow has told me a lot about you, so it’s grand to finally put a face to the name.

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_0_1

TEXT: I hear you’ve been a great help with his research. That’s actually how he and I met—out in the field!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_0_2

TEXT: I come from a long line of researchers and love observing Pokémon in different habitats.

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_0_3

TEXT: My travels take me all around the world, and I enjoy picking up Gifts from the places I’ve been—as well as sharing those Gifts with the Trainers I meet.

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_0_4

TEXT: Whenever you hear adventure calling, find me on a Route and I’ll show you what I mean!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_1

TEXT: A Route to New Friendships (2/4)

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_1_0

TEXT: Good to see you, %PLAYERNAME%! So you’ve had the chance to check out a Route, eh?

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_1_1

TEXT: I find it invigorating to follow in the figurative footsteps of our fellow explorers and see the world through their eyes.

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_1_2

TEXT: It’s also a great way to pick up Gifts to share with other Trainers!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_1_3

TEXT: And speaking of Routes, I see you’ve met my good friend Mateo! We go way back. He’s a gold-star guy, and I hope you get to know him as well as I do.

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_1_4

TEXT: By the way, did you see the tape measure Mateo keeps wrapped around his hat?

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_1_5

TEXT: He keeps it handy to better survey the land he travels and to measure the Pokémon he encounters—especially if they’re small. But I’ll let him tell you more about that.

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_1_6

TEXT: Now, in the spirit of Mateo, why don’t you get out there and explore some more Routes yourself?

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_2

TEXT: A Route to New Friendships (3/4)

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_2_0

TEXT: Well, if it isn’t my new friend %PLAYERNAME%! I enjoyed running into you on my last outing!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_2_1

TEXT: You taking care of yourself? Me, I always make sure to drink plenty of water when I’m out on a Route. Hydrate or...well, hydrate, I always say!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_2_2

TEXT: I’ve started doing lunges between Routes, too. Talk about taking a big step forward!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_2_3

TEXT: Get it? “A big step”? Gahaha! My little sister taught me that joke. Speaking of, I can’t wait to show her all the amazing Postcards I’ve collected, like the one I got over in—

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_2_4

TEXT: Oops! There I go again. I just have so many stories to tell! And I’m sure you will too if you keep following Routes.

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_2_5

TEXT: Now, I oughta get going, but I’m sure our paths will cross again soon. See you on the road, %PLAYERNAME%!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_3

TEXT: A Route to New Friendships (4/4)

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_3_0

TEXT: %PLAYERNAME%! Seems like you and Mateo have become fast friends. I’m thrilled you two have hit it off!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_3_1

TEXT: It’s clear that your dedication to exchanging Gifts has made an impression on him.

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_3_2

TEXT: He even left some items for me to pass along before he set off on his next adventure!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_3_3

TEXT: Please give Mateo my regards when you see him.

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_3_4

TEXT: And remember—as you explore Routes and exchange Gifts, you’re bridging the gap between Trainers around the world!

RESOURCE ID: story_quest_mateointro_title

TEXT: A Route to New Friendships

December ticket description updated in Pokemon GO

- 3× XP awarded for your first spin each day

- 3× XP awarded for your first catch each day

- Hold 2× as many Gifts in your Item Bag (40 total)

-- Send 1.5× as many Gifts per day (150 total)

+- Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStops or Gyms

- Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Interested Pokemon GO trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn about everything that lies ahead this month.