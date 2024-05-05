Trainers can participate in the Pokemon GO Battle Weekend World of Wonders Timed Research that has become availed during the event. There's a free variant and another paid one. The rewards for the former include XP and Hala-Style Sandals while the latter will give Stardust and Star Piece.

The GO Battle Weekend World of Wonders is live from Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 12 am local time till Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 11.59 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Battle Weekend World of Wonders Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Free GO Battle Weekend World of Wonders Timed Research rewards (Image via Niantic)

Free

The free Timed Research provides Pokemon GO trainers with a shoe for their avatar along with other reasons. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times - 7500 XP

Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times - 7500 XP

Use 10 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 7500 XP

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 7500 XP

Rewards: 3x Rare Candy, 1x Elite Charged TM, Hala-Style Sandals

Paid GO Battle Weekend World of Wonders Timed Research rewards (Image via Niantic)

Paid

The Paid GO Battle Weekend World of Wonders Timed Research is available for US$1.00 for Pokemon GO trainers. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times - 6000x Stardust

Battle in the GO Battle League 25 times - 6000x Stardust

Battle in the GO Battle League 50 times - 6000x Stardust

Use 15 Supereffective Charged Attacks - 6000x Stardust

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 6000x Stardust

Rewards: 3x Rare Candy, 3x Rare Candy XL, 1x Star Piece

