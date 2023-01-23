Pokemon GO January 23-29 (2023): Lunar New Year ends, Crackling Voltage event, and more

As we inch closer to the end of the first month of the new year in Pokemon GO, players are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Crackling Voltage event and all that it offers. The occasion will mark the debuts of Shiny Tapu Koko and Shiny Helioptile, and trainers are excited to catch these unique variants of the popular pocket monsters.

January 2023 has been an eventful month for the Pokemon GO community. Mega Salamence made its way to the fray, and fans were regaled with the Twinkling Fantasy event and the bonuses it had on offer. The month also saw the Chespin Community Day and the Larvitar Community Day Classic event.

This article jots down the major highlights from another week in Pokemon GO that players can read through and prepare accordingly for.

Everything Pokemon GO trainers need to prepare for this week

1) Lunar New Year 2023

The Lunar New Year 2023 event began on Thursday, January 19 at 10 am local time and will run until Monday, January 23, at 8 pm local time. Players have enjoyed an increased chance of coming across the shiny variants of Darumaka, Buneary, Bunnelby, and plenty more.

The event is also providing players with 2x Stardust from opening Gifts, one extra Special Trade for the day, and a better chance to get Lucky Pokemon from trades. The occasion also brought along a branching Timed Research that allows players to choose their own bonus.

2) Crackling Voltage Event

The Crackling Voltage event will be an Electric-type galore, will begin on Friday, January 27 at 10 am local time, and conclude on Sunday, February 5 at 11:59 pm local time. As hinted above, Electric-type pocket monsters will appear more frequently in the wild for Pokemon GO players to encounter.

Interested readers can check out the raid schedule, the 7 km egg hatches, and the Field Research task encounters for the event by going over to this article. The crown jewel of the Crackling Voltage event will be the debuts of Shiny Tapu Koko and Shiny Helioptile.

3) Spotlight & Raid Hour

The upcoming Spotlight Hour is slated to take place on Tuesday, January 24, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Tynamo will appear in the limelight for the occasion, spawning frequently in the wild with an event bonus of 2x Catch Candy.

The upcoming Raid Hour will be held on Wednesday, January 25, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Tapu Koko will appear more frequently in 5-Star Raids during the occasion.

4) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League schedule that Pokemon GO players will see this week is as follows:

January 19 - 26

Great League

Weather Cup: Great League Edition

January 26 - February 2

Great League

Electric Cup: Great League Edition

5) 5-star and Mega Raid schedule

The ongoing 5-Star and Mega Raid bosses for this week are as follows:

Regice (5-Star Raid boss from January 18 to 25)

Mega Lopunny (Mega Raid boss from January 18 to 25)

The upcoming 5-Star and Mega Raid bosses for this week are as follows:

Tapu Koko (5-Star Raid boss from January 25 to February 1)

Mega Aerodactyl (Mega Raid boss from January 25 to February 1)

The Crackling Voltage event will also see another iteration of Team GO Rocket Takeover in Pokemon GO. This time around, Giovanni will bring Shadow Registeel to do his evil bidding. There are also new shadow pocket monsters that players will have to contend with.

