Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour April 25: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

As players gear up towards the end of April, there is one more Spotlight Hour event left to be held in Pokemon GO for the month. Exeggcute, Shellder, and Trapinch had already appeared in the limelight in the past three weeks. The upcoming and final April 2023 Spotlight Hour event will allow trainers around the world to catch Tangela.

While Niantic often adds time-limited major events to Pokemon GO to enthrall players, like the ongoing Sustainability Week 2023, the popular AR title also contains weekly offerings such as Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours for them to jump into. These usually see a pocket monster appearing in the limelight with an increased spawn rate.

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon is scheduled to be held this week on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. It will run for the duration of an hour, starting at 6 pm local time and continuing until 7 pm. As mentioned above, Tangela will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild around the player's character.

Introduced back in Generation I, Tangela is a Grass-type pocket monster that sports unique blue vine-like physical features. Also known as the Vine Pokemon, trainers can evolve it into Tangrowth with the help of 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone.

The upcoming event with a boosted spawn rate will provide players with the perfect opportunity to capture as many Tangela as possible. They are advised to pick the catch with the best CP, stats, and IVs before evolving it to Tangrowth. The event will also provide them with a 2x Catch Stardust bonus. This will further incentivize trainers to catch a large number of pocket monsters within the hour.

Thankfully for players, the upcoming Spotlight Hour event will feature the shiny variant of Tangela as well. The unique version of the Vine Pokemon completely changes its blue hue to a bright green. Catching Shiny Tangela will allow Pokemon GO trainers to get their hands on Shiny Tangrowth as well.

During the Spotlight Hour, Pokemon GO players should also try to use in-game items like Incense (to temporarily increase spawn rate), Star Pieces (to temporarily increase Stardust earned), and Lucky Eggs (to temporarily increase XP earned).

