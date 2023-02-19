Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour February 21: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

As another week begins in February 2023, Pokemon GO players can once again get excited to participate in the Spotlight Hour event. This month has already seen the limelight shine on Pidgey and Woobat. Interestingly, the upcoming iteration of the event will feature Jigglypuff.

The developers at Niantic have been regularly updating their popular AR title with new mechanics, exciting events, festive celebrations, and plenty more. In the six years since its launch, the game has seen the introduction of countless Pokemon and developed a loyal fan base that is constantly expanding with new players enjoying and participating in Pokemon GO.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO.

Jigglypuff will be featured in the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on February 21: Event bonuses and how to prepare

This week's Spotlight Hour event will begin at 6 pm local time on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and run for an hour till 7 pm local time. As a result, players worldwide will get adequate time to engage in the event and reap its rewards. Generation I Pokemon Jigglypuff is set to occupy the spotlight this time around.

A dual-type pocket monster featuring Normal and Fairy types, Jigglypuff is also known as the Balloon Pokemon. Sporting a pink spherical body with pointy ears and large blue eyes, it has always been a community favorite.

Fans of the original series will remember the Jigglypuff that followed Ash and his cohort around, always wanting to sing a melody and getting angry when everyone inevitably fell asleep. The pocket monster evolves from Igglybuff and can itself evolve into Wigglytuff.

In Pokemon GO, trainers are able to evolve Igglybuff into Jigglypuff with the help of 25 Igglybuff Candy. The second evolution from Jigglypuff to Wigglytuff can be done with 50 Igglybuff Candy. Given that Jigglypuff will appear more frequently in the wild during the event, players will have ample opportunity to gather the requisite number of Candy.

Once they have done so, players can choose to evolve the Jigglypuff with the best stats and IV that they have in their party. Furthermore, lucky trainers will have the opportunity to encounter the shiny variant of the Pokemon, which can then be evolved into a Shiny Wigglytuff. The event will have a 2x Catch XP bonus for players to enjoy.

To prepare for the upcoming Spotlight Hour event, players should stock up on a large number of Poke Balls and make certain that they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box. This will ensure that there are no hiccups during the event as they catch pocket monsters.

They should also make use of in-game items such as Lucky Eggs (to increase the amount of XP earned over a short period of time), Star Pieces (to increase the amount of Stardust earned over a short period of time), and Incense (to increase the spawn rate of wild pocket monsters over a short period of time) during the event.

Poll : 0 votes