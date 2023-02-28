Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour February 28: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

With the current month and the season of Mythical Wishes coming to its conclusion in Pokemon GO, trainers are gearing up for the last Spotlight Hour of February 2023. The earlier iterations of the event for this month have seen Pidgey, Woobat, and Jigglypuff appearing in the limelight. The final Spotlight Hour will shine the light on Slakoth.

The developers at Niantic have consistently introduced new content and mechanics to Pokemon GO for the community to sink their teeth into. Furthermore, the latest Pokemon Presents on Pokemon Day 2023 officially revealed how Gimmighoul and Gholdengo will be available in Pokemon GO.

This article discusses all the available information about the next Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO.

Slakoth to be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on February 28: Event bonuses and how to prepare

The last Spotlight Hour event of February 2023 will take place on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. It will commence at 6 pm local time and run until 7 pm local time, providing trainers around the world an hour to engage in the event and encounter the featured pocket monster.

This week's Spotlight Hour event will have Slakoth in the limelight and appearing more frequently in the wild around the trainer's character in the overworld. Introduced back in Generation III and also known as Slacker Pokemon, Slakoth is a Normal-type pocket monster with sloth-like features.

In Pokemon GO, trainers can evolve Slakoth into Vigoroth with 25 Slakoth Candy. They can further evolve Vigoroth into Slaking with 100 Slakoth Candy. Slaking, the final form of Slakoth, is a formidable beast to have in the popular AR title, especially for PvP battles.

Given the increased spawn rate of the pocket monster in the Spotlight Hour event, it marks the perfect opportunity for players to gather the required amount of Slakoth Candy to make both evolutions. Players are advised to evolve their best catch with the highest stats and IVs to get the possible Slaking on their party.

Furthermore, February's final Spotlight Hour event will allow lucky players a chance to encounter the shiny variant of Slakoth in the AR title. Instead of the normal brown tinge, Shiny Slakoth features a distinctive pink hue. They can then evolve the pocket monster into Shiny Vigoroth and Shiny Slaking.

The event bonus for this week's Spotlight Hour is 2x Catch Candy. In preparation for the Spotlight Hour event, trainers should ensure they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box and sufficient Poke Balls before diving in to catch Slakoth.

They should also make use of in-game items like Incense, Star Pieces, and Lucky Eggs to multiply their rewards from participating in the event. Given Slaking's prowess in Pokemon GO battles, this is one Spotlight Hour event that trainers should not miss out on.

