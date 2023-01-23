Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour January 24: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

The penultimate Spotlight Hour event of January in Pokemon GO will feature Tynamo. This month has already featured Alolan Sandshrew, Swirlix, and Seedot in previous Spotlight Hour events. In addition, players also had the opportunity to participate in Chespin and Larvitar Community Day events.

The developers at Niantic aim to create engaging experiences for players through events such as Spotlight Hours and Community Days. These events increase the chances for trainers worldwide to encounter and catch Pocket Monsters that usually have rarer spawn rates.

This article lists all the available details for the Spotlight Hour event next in Pokemon GO, including bonuses and tips on how to prepare for it.

Tynamo will be featured in the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on January 24: Event bonuses and how to prepare

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, starting from 6 pm local time and lasting until 7 pm local time. This lets players from around the world engage in the event and reap the rewards at their own leisure.

Tynamo is an Electric-type that was introduced back in Generation V. Also known as the EleFish Pokemon, its physical characteristics draw inspiration from eels. Their description states that a school of them is able to inflict powerful electric shocks.

During the Spotlight Hour event, Tynamo will appear more frequently around the overworld, spawning rapidly around the player's avatar. This will provide trainers with an opportunity to catch multiple Tynamo and collect enough Tynamo Candy to evolve it to its final form.

Tynamo can be evolved into Eelektrik with the help of 25 Candy. Eelektrik can further be evolved into Eeleltross with the help of 100 Candy and an Unova Stone. Those looking to get a powerful Eelektross should evolve the Tynamo that has the best stats and IVs.

Niantic's initial image for the January 2023 Spotlight Days featured a Shiny Tynamo, but they quickly corrected the error. Sadly, the shiny variant of the EleFish Pokemon will not be available to catch during the upcoming Pokemon GO event.

This week's Spotlight Hour will have 2x Catch Candy as the event bonus, so players should make sure they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box and a large number of Poke Balls to catch as many creatures as possible during the stipulated hour.

To enhance rewards during the Spotlight Hour event, Pokemon GO trainers can use items such as Incense to increase the spawn rate for a short duration, Star Pieces to boost the Stardust earned, and Lucky Eggs to increase the XP earned.

