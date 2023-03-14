Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour March 14: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

The Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO allows trainers around the world to encounter a specific pocket monster, usually sporting a low catch rate, appearing more frequently in the wild. March 2023 has already seen Eevee appear in the limelight with the upcoming Spotlight Hour set to feature Rowlet.

The developers at Niantic have been consistently providing Pokemon GO players with regular updates of new content and mechanics to sustain the hype and excitement surrounding their AR title. The Festival of Colors 2023 was the latest event to begin in-game, which saw the debuts of Mega Medicham and Bruxish.

Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

#RisingHeroes Anyone can be a hero. Whether it's helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

This article jots down all the available information for the upcoming Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO.

Rowlet to be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on March 14: Event bonuses and how to prepare

The upcoming iteration of the Spotlight Hour event for the month of March is slated to be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. It will run for an hour from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Trainers around the world will be able to engage in the event to encounter Rowlet with an increased spawn rate in the wild.

Track Spotlight Hours: A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, March 14, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Rowlet appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from evolving Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, March 14, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Rowlet appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from evolving Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/kYMehF51kk

Introduced back in Generation VII, Rowlet is a dual-type pocket monster sporting a combination of Grass and Flying. Also known as the Grass Quill Pokemon, it is one of the three starter Pokemon of Alola and Hisui. Rowlet can be evolved by trainers to Dartrix in Pokemon GO with the help of 25 Rowlet Candy.

Dartrix can then further be evolved by players into Decidueye with 100 Rowlet Candy. Given that the Spotlight Hour event will feature an increased spawn frequency for the pocket monster, players will have ample opportunity to gather the required amount of Rowlet Candy for both evolutions.

Pokemon GO players are advised to evolve the Rowlet with the best IVs and stats that they have in their party to get a formidable Decidueye. Disappointingly for trainers, the upcoming Spotlight Hour will not feature the shiny variant of Rowlet. The event will provide players with 2x Evolve XP for the aforementioned hour.

Trainers are also advised to make sure that they have an adequate number of Poke Balls and space in their Pokemon Storage Box so that they are able to catch as many Rowlets as they want during the event. They should also make use of other in-game items like Lucky Eggs, Incense and Star Pieces to amplify their gains during the event.

