Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour March 28: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

With a new week arriving in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world will get to participate in the final Spotlight Hour event for the month of March. This month's weekly event has already seen Eevee, Rowlet, and Litten in the limelight, and this week's Spotlight Hour event is set to feature Popplio.

Among other special events in Pokemon GO, weekly events such as Spotlight Hours help the developers sustain the hype and excitement of the community surrounding the title. These events focus on Pokemon that have a rare catch rate and feature it appearing in the wild with an increased spawn rate.

This article jots down all the available information regarding the upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO.

Popplio to be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on March 28: Event bonuses and how to prepare

The upcoming Spotlight Hour event is slated to be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. It will run for an hour from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Over the course of the event, Popplio will appear in the wild with an increased spawn frequency.

Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

Introduced back in Generation VII, Popplio is a Water-type Pocket Monster that is one of three Alolan Starter Pokemon, with the other two being Rowlet and Litten. The Pocket Monster's physical characteristics are based on sea lions. Trainers can evolve Popplio with 25 Popplio Candy to Brionne, which can then be further evolved to Primarina with the help of 100 Popplio Candy.

The increased spawn rate during the Spotlight Hour event will allow trainers to quickly amass the required amount of Popplio Candy to make both the evolutions. They are advised to evolve the catch with the best stats and CP so that they can end up with a formidable beast in Primarina on their battle party. The event bonus will see trainers enjoy 2x Catch XP.

Apart from the first Spotlight Hour event in March featuring Eevee, all other Spotlight Hour events in the month have not featured the shiny variant of the Pocket Monster in the limelight. The upcoming event will be the same with Shiny Popplio being absent from the proceedings.

Pokemon GO trainers are advised to ensure that they have enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box and an adequate number of Poke Balls before they participate in the upcoming Spotlight Hour event. This will allow for a much more seamless experience.

They should also utilize in-game items such as Lucky Eggs (which boost the amount of XP earned for a short period), Star Pieces (which boost the amount of Stardust earned for a short period), and Incense (which boost the spawn rate of wild Pokemon for a short period) to optimize their gains from the Spotlight Hour event.

