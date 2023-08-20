Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Clefairy Mass Outbreak due in September 2023

September 2023 is gearing up to be an exciting month for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans, with multiple events scheduled to be held in this time period. Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle event and The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1 - The Teal Mask are all set to release within the next couple of weeks. Trainers will also get to enjoy a mass outbreak event commemorating the DLC launch soon after.

Mass outbreaks are unique events where rare pocket monsters usually appear in overwhelming number in certain locations, allowing players to capture them. According to Bulbapedia, these events have been occuring from Generations II to V, and in Pokemon Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl. Pokemon Legends Arceus, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

So what mass outbreak event has been annouced for the Gen IX titles?

Clefairy Mass Outbreak set to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet next month

Mass outbreak location (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

Clefairy Mass Outbreak event will commence in Paldea from Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 5 pm PDT and will continue until Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 4.59 pm PDT. It will take place in Paldea, Kitakami. This is the first mass outbreak event of the current Gen IX titles.

The official announcement states:

"It seems that in these special mass outbreaks, you’ll be more likely than usual to encounter Clefairy with the Upbeat Mark. They must be in high spirits from basking in the moonlight! Make your way around Kitakami and the Paldea region, and catch lots of Clefairy!"

While players do not need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1 - The Teal Mask to enjoy the upcoming mass outbreak event, they will have to download and update their game to the latest version. Furthermore, the developers hinted that there might be such events in the future as well, exclusive to the The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero location.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players need to keep in mind that they will need the latest version of Poke Portal News downloaded on their devices to participate once the event goes live. The process can be done manually (X menu > Poke Portal > Mystery Gift > Check Poke Portal News).