5 Pokemon to celebrate Spooktober in Pokemon GO

The Halloween season has finally come to Pokemon GO, and players everywhere are ecstatic. This time of year always brings tons of Dark and Ghost-types for collection. With more creatures being added since last year's rendition of the Halloween season, many will want to know about upcoming proceedings in 2023.

Some of the franchise's most spooky monsters may make an appearance throughout October. There are many Ghost-types, although some are better than others. So, what are the best monsters that players should look out for?

Pokemon GO's five spookiest monsters to look out for during October 2023

5) Giratina

Giratina as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giratina has been a fan favorite since its debut in the fourth generation. First appearing to attack Cyrus of Team Galactic and drag him to the Distortion World, this monster has always carried an aura of fear and horror. Though it may be unavailable now, it would still make for a very fitting Five-Star Raid Boss.

Not only would Giratina fit the theme of the spooky season, it's also one of the best battlers in all of Pokemon GO. This adds even more value to the already beloved Legendary Pokemon. Since it has two distinct forms, Niantic may want to allow ample time to release both as different Raid Bosses.

4) Guzzlord

Guzzlord as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Guzzlord, the current Five-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, is one of the scariest critter designs in the franchise. Being an Ultra Beast, it comes from another world. This is effectively conveyed through its appearance as a giant, ever-consuming black hole capable of devouring worlds.

Though not a Ghost-type, Guzzlord sports an almost entirely unique Dark and Dragon typing. In addition, players can't ignore its almost jack-o'-lantern design, with the face carved into its torse as well as the stem-like head.

3) Darkrai

Darkrai as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Friday the 13th, a popular horror movie franchise, features Freddy Krueger, a demon who attacks his victims in their dreams. Although much less subtle than the horror villain, Darkrai is known for being similar in the sense of it having control over its victim's sleep and their dreams. This grisly creature would fit right in among the Halloween monsters featured in Pokemon GO.

Though the monster isn't viable in PvP, it is one of the best raiders in the game. With a Dark-type, players would have a much easier time eliminating the many Ghost-type bosses that may spawn for the Halloween season.

2) Gourgeist

Gourgeist as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Coinciding with the new Pokestop Showcasing event, Niantic released the Harvest Festival event for Pokemon GO and teased the arrival of some festive monsters. This allowed players to catch a Pumpkaboo and evolve it into Gourgeist.

For those who have not played the main series, Gourgeist is a creature that has always come in many different sizes. This makes it perfect for truly ringing in the new Pokestop Showcases features in Pokemon GO. Niantic may even give away thematic prizes to the winners of these showcases.

1) Gengar

Gengar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What would make the spooky season better than a visit from the original Ghost-type itself? Gengar has been a fan-favorite since the first generation, and for good reason. Its Studio Ghibli-esque design, paired with this giant mouth and glowing red eyes, brings a perfect blend of cute and frightening.

Gengar can currently be captured in Mega Raids, with its shiny variant also being available. With this in mind, players will not want to miss out on catching their fill of a beloved creature.