Pokemon GO Battle League - Best Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition team recommendations

Pokemon GO’s Ultra League is a fun PvP mode where players can test out their skills in the competitive scene of the game. Unlike the Great League, where you are confined to only a few creatures that you can use in your roster due to the tight Combat Power (CP) limit of 1500, you can diversify a bit more in the Ultra League. With a CP cap of 2500, you can easily accommodate a lot of legendary creatures in your Ultra League team that you cannot use in the Great League.

You will come across various cups in the Great and Ultra Leagues of Pokemon GO, and each comes with a unique set of rules. The same is true for the Fantasy Cup, which is a cup format that you can play in the Ultra League. Your Pokemon must fulfill the following conditions:

The creature must be at or under 2500 CP

It must be a Dragon, Steel, or Fairy-type

Apart from these requirements, Galarian Stunfisk and Cobalion, two of the most popular creatures in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO, are banned.

If you are new to Pokemon GO PvP, you might be overwhelmed by the sheer number of teams that you can make. However, not every roster is destined for greatness. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best teams you can use in this format of the Ultra League in Pokemon GO.

Best teams for the Fantasy Cup in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Team #1: Shadow Flygon, Galarian Weezing, and Registeel

Registeel is the Closer of this team (Image via Sporstkeeda)

Shadow Flygon will play the role of a Lead.

Attack Stats : 165.6

: 165.6 Defense Stats : 141.9

: 141.9 Stamina Stats: 160

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 2497 CP:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 13

: 13 Stamina: 15

Galarian Weezing will play the role of a Switch or Safe Swap.

Attack Stats : 154.9

: 154.9 Defense Stats : 175.7

: 175.7 Stamina Stats: 147

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 2496 CP:

Attack : 8

: 8 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Registeel will play the role of a Closer.

Attack Stats : 122.7

: 122.7 Defense Stats : 242.2

: 242.2 Stamina Stats: 171

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 2500 CP:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 10

: 10 Stamina: 15

Team #2: Registeel, Origin Forme Giratina, and Shadow Flygon

Origin forme Giratina is the Safe Swap in this team (Image via Sporstkeeda)

Registeel will play the role of a Lead.

Attack Stats : 122.7

: 122.7 Defense Stats : 242.2

: 242.2 Stamina Stats: 171

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 2500 CP:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 10

: 10 Stamina: 15

Origin Forme Giratina will play the role of a Switch.

Attack Stats : 152.9

: 152.9 Defense Stats : 134.2

: 134.2 Stamina Stats: 197

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 2500 CP:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 12

: 12 Stamina: 13

Shadow Flygon will play the role of a Closer.

Attack Stats : 165.6

: 165.6 Defense Stats : 141.9

: 141.9 Stamina Stats: 160

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 2497 CP:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 13

: 13 Stamina: 15

Team #3: Registeel, Galarian Weezing, and Clefable

Clefable is one of the bulkiest creatures in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Registeel will play the role of a Lead.

Attack Stats : 122.7

: 122.7 Defense Stats : 242.2

: 242.2 Stamina Stats: 171

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 2500 CP:

Attack : 1

: 1 Defense : 10

: 10 Stamina: 15

Galarian Weezing will play the role of a Switch.

Attack Stats : 154.9

: 154.9 Defense Stats : 175.7

: 175.7 Stamina Stats: 147

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 2496 CP:

Attack : 8

: 8 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 15

Clefable will play the role of a Closer.

Attack Stats : 151.1

: 151.1 Defense Stats : 143.6

: 143.6 Stamina Stats: 190

Rank 1 PvP IVs at 2500 CP:

Attack : 0

: 0 Defense : 15

: 15 Stamina: 13

If you want a team with no XL creatures or legendary beasts, you can consider running Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Flygon, and Dragonite.