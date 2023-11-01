Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos: Last-minute preparation guide

With Halloween coming to a close, many players are looking forward to Pokemon GO's next festive celebration: Dia de Muertos, a holiday to commemorate the dead in Latin countries. This event offers a more unique cultural experience compared to the standard Halloween. However, it has a much shorter time in the spotlight.

While Halloween celebrations have gone on for the better part of the month of October, Dia de Muertos only lasts until November 2, 2023. This means players will want to gear up as quickly as they can to make the most of the game's upcoming event.

Everything to know about Dia de Muertos in Pokemon GO

Dusknoir, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many Pokemon GO players may be quick to dismiss Dia de Muertos as just another event with more Ghost-type creatures. However, the occasion also focuses on a wide variety of typings like Grass, Fire, Fairy, and Dark.

The event also features a doubled catch candy multiplier and extensions on the time limits for both Incense and Lure Modules. Trainers will want to stock up on these items if they want to make the most out of the limited time they have.

Incense and Lure Modules can both be found in Pokestops. They can also be purchased from the game's in-app store in exchange for Pokecoins. Pokecoins can be earned for free by defending gyms. Alternatively, they can be purchased in the shop for real money.

While players are using their Incense, they should keep an eye out for the two costumed Pokemon that can make an appearance. The costumed Duskull from last year's event will make a reappearance in the game, and Niantic even released new costumed creatures for this year's event: Cubone and Marowak.

To make things even more exciting, both costumed Pokemon can be found in their shiny variants. Having both shiny, costumed Marowak and Dusknoir is bound to add great value to one’s account. Dusknoir even has some niche usages in Ultra League, so trainers can battle with its shiny, costumed form when they evolve their Duskull.

While the weather plays a key role in any outdoor escapade, it matters the most in Pokemon GO. Due to the weather-boosting mechanic, players should keep an eye on the weather in their area to make sure they have the highest chance of encountering all the creatures the event has to offer.

Sun and fog are the best weather conditions here, as a majority of the roster falls under the Ghost or Grass typing.

Finally, trainers will want to make sure they have some Raid Passes saved up. This Pokemon GO event offers players a chance to get Bombirdier and Darkrai. While Bombirdier is mainly targeted for its value for Pokedex completion, Darkrai is an incredibly good battler, often considered to be the best Dark-type creature in the game.