Pokemon GO Flock Together Research Day event preparation guide

The Pokemon GO Flock Together Research Day event is the second installment of Research Day occasions in the season of World of Wonders. It is themed around Flying-type Pocket Monsters, justifying the name "Flock Together." You can participate in the event on Sunday, May 11, 2024, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time.

This article runs you through everything you need to know about the Flock Together Research Day event to help you make the most out of it.

How to prepare for the Pokemon GO Flock Together Research Day event

Mega Rayquaza (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All featured Pocket Monsters and wild spawns in the Pokemon GO Flock Together Research Day event will be Flying-type critters.

You are advised to Mega Evolve a Flying-type Pokemon, as it will give you extra Candies, Candy XL, and more for the Pocket Monsters you catch during this event.

Mega Charizard Y, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Pinsir, Mega Aerodactyl, and Mega Rayquaza are good Flying-type creature that you can Mega Evolve for the bonus.

You will need a lot of Platinum Medals to reach level 50, so catch as many Flying-type Pokemon as possible. This will get you closer to finishing the Bird Keeper Platinum Medal, which requires you to catch 2,500 Flying-type critters.

You will be doing a lot of Field Research Tasks during the Flock Together Research Day event, so, working towards your Pokemon Ranger Platinum Medal is advisable (Complete 2,500 Field Research Tasks).

Best wild Pokemon spawns during the Pokemon GO Flock Together Research Day event

Here are the wild Pokemon spawns that you should consider catching during this event:

Pidgey: The Pocket Monster evolves into Pidgeot, ranked #81 in the Great League. It is ranked #8 in the Ultra League. It also has a Mega form that is one of the best Flying-type attackers in the game.

The Pocket Monster evolves into Honchkrow, which is a decent Dark and Flying-type attacker.

The Pocket Monster evolves into Pelipper, which is an amazing attacker in the Great League, ranked #30 in the Great League and #24 in the Ultra League.

The Pocket Monster evolves into Talonflame, which is great to have for the Battle League.

Best Pokemon from Research Tasks during Pokemon GO Flock Together Research Day event

Here are the Pokemon that you should consider catching from Research Tasks during this event:

Hoothoot: This Pokemon evolves into Noctowl, ranked #133 in the Great League.

This Pokemon evolves into Noctowl, ranked #133 in the Great League. Rufflet: This Pocket Monster evolves into Braviary, a decent Flying-type attacker.

All shiny Pokemon during the Pokemon GO Flock Together Research Day event

You can encounter the following shiny Pocket Monsters during this event:

Shiny Pidgey

Shiny Murkrow

Shiny Wingull

Shiny Starly

Shiny Pidove

Shiny Fletchling

Shiny Spearow

Shiny Doduo

Shiny Hoothoot

Shiny Tailow

Shiny Rufflet

Best raid bosses during the Pokemon GO Flock Together Research Day event

5-star Raids

Tapu Fini

Shadow Suicune (Shadow Raid)

Mega Raids

Mega Alakazam

