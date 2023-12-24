The Pokemon GO Frosty Festivities Timed Research questline arrived with Winter Holiday Part 1 in-game. The paid Timed Research provides trainers with various pocket monster encounters, such as Holiday Cubchoo, Galarian Mr. Mime, Lapras, and more. Players will also get the Hot Chocolate Pose from the questline that they can equip on their avatar.

We have gathered all the available information on Frosty Festivities Timed Research below.

Pokemon GO Frosty Festivities Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

The available tasks and rewards from Frosty Festivities Timed Research are as follows:

Pokemon GO Frosty Festivities Timed Research - Step 1 of 4

Spin 10 PokeStops - Holiday Cubchoo encounter

Catch 25 Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Spheal encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter

Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter, Hot Chocolate Pose

Pokemon GO Frosty Festivities Timed Research - Step 2 of 4

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter

Transfer 25 Pokemon - Holiday Delibird encounter

Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Hat Eevee encounter

Rewards: Lapras encounter, 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Pokemon GO Frosty Festivities Timed Research - Step 3 of 4

Make 30 Curveball Throws - Holiday Cubchoo encounter

Send 10 Gifts to friends - Holiday Spheal encounter

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Attire Pikachu encounter

Rewards: Holiday Glaceon encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO Frosty Festivities Timed Research - Step 4 of 4

Transfer 30 Pokemon - Holiday Stantler encounter

Explore 5 km - Holiday Delibird encounter

Catch 50 Ice-type Pokemon - Holiday Hat Eevee encounter

Rewards: Holiday Psyduck encounter. 1x Egg Incubator

The ticket to Frosty Festivities Timed Research is available in the in-game shop for US$5.00 or the same in the regional currency. It will expire on December 31 at 8 pm local time.

The Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 event started on December 18 at 10 am local time. It will continue until December 25 at 10 am local time, following which Winter Holiday Part 2 will commence.

