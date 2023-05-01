5 Pokemon GO highlights from April 2023

Pokemon GO owes a lot of its success to Niantic's constant flow of new updates and content. With the developers sharing roadmaps for future plans on their Twitter page, dedicated fans always have something to be excited about. As such, April of 2023 had several notable moments and events.

Niantic's popular mobile game Pokemon GO utilizes many of the same features and mechanics that are typical in other online games, such as microtransactions monetization, frequent updates, and cooperative raids. However, what sets Pokemon GO apart from other online titles is its inclusion of beloved creatures from the iconic Pokemon franchise.

April was an exciting month for Pokemon GO, so let's take a moment to reflect on some of its highlights. Here are five moments that stood out last month.

Pokemon GO's best moments of April 2023

1) Spring into Spring

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Following the tradition of spring events in Pokemon GO, April 2023's Spring into Spring event brought a lot of flowery costumes, mainly for the Pikachu and Eevee families. However, what really made this event take off was the implementation of a new evolutionary line for players to catch.

Along with the two new creatures, Cutiefly and Ribombee, introduced to the mobile game, players could also get their hands on some great baby Pokemon like Riolu and Munchlax. They would also receive a double multiplier for candies obtained after hatching creatures from eggs.

2) Regieleki Elite Raids

Regieleki as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although a lot of players reported issues with the event either due to server troubles or due to the Easter holiday, many did manage to get their hands on Pokemon GO's newest Legendary Pokemon, Regieleki. While the creature's stats and move options proved to be less than optimal for competitive play, a lot of players were still hyped for its release.

With the Regis carving out a niche for themselves in the popular mobile game, thanks to their bulky stats and great shield pressure, Regieleki taking a more offensive approach directly contradicts the rest of its family. However, many trainers may still want to use it on their competitive team.

3) Togetic Community Day

Official artwork for the Togetic Community Day in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No list of the month's highlights in the popular mobile game would be complete without mentioning the Community Day. Any event that offers an increased chance to catch the shiny variant of one of the series' most reputable creatures is bound to be looked upon fondly by the player base.

By evolving a Togetic into a Togekiss during the event, players could earn the exclusive move, Aura Sphere. Known for being one of the best attacks the creature can use in the main series, Togekiss performs much better with this special attack.

4) Stunfisk Research Day

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's Stunfisk Research Day (Image via Niantic)

As players who have invested themselves in the GO competitive metagame will know, Galarian Stunfisk has been one of the biggest threats in the game's Great and Ultra Leagues since it debuted. While less oppressive, the standard Unovan form of the creature has taken off in usage as well.

Niantic eventually released the limited research day revolved around the species, giving players the opportunity to catch their fill of the creature. This decision may have been made to give players who missed certain events the opportunity to obtain the best battler in the mobile game, thereby leveling the playing field for new trainers.

5) Sustainability Week

Official artwork for Sustainability Week in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While this event brought the debut of Shiny Drilbur and Excadrill, the recent Sustainability Week also introduced the entire Bounsweet family, as well as a free special research that rewards trainers with an encounter with the Mythical Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, Shaymin.

Being the event for Earth Day, Sustainability Week also brought a lot of great creatures that a lot of trainers would not normally have access to. The event offered an increased chance of encountering Drilbur, who evolves into one of the best Steel-types in the game.

Poll : 0 votes