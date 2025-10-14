Pokemon GO level 80 journey: XP requirements, research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO's player level cap has been increased from 50 to 80 starting October 15, 2025. This will impact both new and old players, with suitable adjustments getting applied to the latter category. Trainers can level-up until level 70 by earning XP but to cover the last 10 levels, they must also complete challenges.This article covers everything you need to know about the new Pokemon GO level 80 journey.How much XP do you need to reach level 80 in Pokemon GO?You must earn a total of 203,353,000 XP to get from level 1 to 80. Here is a breakdown of the for key milestone levels:Level 10: 48,000 total XPLevel 20: 258,000 total XPLevel 30: 1,083,000 total XPLevel 40: 3,953,000 total XPLevel 50:* 12,753,000 total XPLevel 60: 34,353,000 total XPLevel 70: 85,853,000 total XPLevel 80: 203,353,000 total XPIn addition to earning the required XP, you must also complete the Level-Up Research tasks to progress from level 71 to 80. These tasks were previously part of the level 41 to 50 journey and they have now been removed from there.Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier listPokemon GO level 71 to 80 Level-Up Research tasksLevel 71Earn 15 platinum medalsPower up Legendary or Mythical Pokémon 20 timesMake 999 Nice ThrowsCatch 100 Pokémon in a single dayLevel 72Earn 20 platinum medalsComplete a Route 7 days in a rowUse 200 supereffective Charged AttacksEarn 1,000,000 StardustLevel 73Earn 25 platinum medalsPurify 100 Shadow PokémonPower up 3 Pokémon to their max CPWin 30 RaidsLevel 74Earn 30 platinum medalsLevel up a Max Move 20 timesExplore 200 kmComplete 250 Field Research tasksLevel 75Earn 34 platinum medalsMake 999 Great ThrowsHatch 75 EggsSend 500 Gifts to friendsLevel 76Earn 38 platinum medalsDefeat 100 Team GO Rocket GruntsExplore 300 kmCatch 200 Pokémon in a single dayLevel 77Earn 41 platinum medalsWin 100 Max BattlesPower up 7 Pokémon to their max CPMake 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300 km apartLevel 78Earn 44 platinum medalsEarn 400 hearts with your buddyExplore 400 kmComplete 500 Field Research tasksLevel 79Earn 47 platinum medalsDefeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 30 timesObtain 50 Lucky Pokémon in tradesHatch 100 EggsLevel 80Earn 50 platinum medalsWin 80 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle LeagueMake 999 Excellent ThrowsWin 80 RaidsAll trainer level-up rewards in Pokemon GOPokemon GO level 80 journey rewards (Image via TPC)With this new update, you will be eligible to receive rewards for reaching certain levels:Level 25: Poke Ball CapLevel 30: Poke Ball ShoesLevel 35: Poke Ball JacketLevel 40: Great Ball CapLevel 45: Great Ball ShoesLevel 50: Great Ball JacketLevel 55: Ultra Ball CapLevel 60: Ultra Ball ShoesLevel 65: Ultra Ball JacketLevel 71: Level 71 ShoesLevel 73: Level 73 ShadesLevel 75: Level 75 PantsLevel 77: Level 77 PoseLevel 79: Level 79 Hairstyle (Short) and Level 79 Hairstyle (Long)Level 80: Level 80 JacketTrainers who earned rewards for reaching level 50 before October 15, 2025, will retain them. If you are at level 23 or above, you will see a boost in your trainer level after October 15. You will also retroactively receive any reward item due to you.Also read: Pokemon GO shiny oddsBesides items, trainers will also receive additional bag and Pokemon storage by reaching certain level milestones. Beyond level 70, trainers will also have a higher chance of becoming Lucky Friends with players they are already Best Friends with.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts