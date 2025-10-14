  • home icon
  Pokemon GO level 80 journey: XP requirements, research tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO level 80 journey: XP requirements, research tasks and rewards

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 14, 2025 09:17 GMT
Pokemon GO level 80 journey
Pokemon GO level 80 journey (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO's player level cap has been increased from 50 to 80 starting October 15, 2025. This will impact both new and old players, with suitable adjustments getting applied to the latter category. Trainers can level-up until level 70 by earning XP but to cover the last 10 levels, they must also complete challenges.

This article covers everything you need to know about the new Pokemon GO level 80 journey.

How much XP do you need to reach level 80 in Pokemon GO?

You must earn a total of 203,353,000 XP to get from level 1 to 80. Here is a breakdown of the for key milestone levels:

  • Level 10: 48,000 total XP
  • Level 20: 258,000 total XP
  • Level 30: 1,083,000 total XP
  • Level 40: 3,953,000 total XP
  • Level 50:* 12,753,000 total XP
  • Level 60: 34,353,000 total XP
  • Level 70: 85,853,000 total XP
  • Level 80: 203,353,000 total XP

In addition to earning the required XP, you must also complete the Level-Up Research tasks to progress from level 71 to 80. These tasks were previously part of the level 41 to 50 journey and they have now been removed from there.

Pokemon GO level 71 to 80 Level-Up Research tasks

Level 71

  • Earn 15 platinum medals
  • Power up Legendary or Mythical Pokémon 20 times
  • Make 999 Nice Throws
  • Catch 100 Pokémon in a single day

Level 72

  • Earn 20 platinum medals
  • Complete a Route 7 days in a row
  • Use 200 supereffective Charged Attacks
  • Earn 1,000,000 Stardust

Level 73

  • Earn 25 platinum medals
  • Purify 100 Shadow Pokémon
  • Power up 3 Pokémon to their max CP
  • Win 30 Raids

Level 74

  • Earn 30 platinum medals
  • Level up a Max Move 20 times
  • Explore 200 km
  • Complete 250 Field Research tasks

Level 75

  • Earn 34 platinum medals
  • Make 999 Great Throws
  • Hatch 75 Eggs
  • Send 500 Gifts to friends

Level 76

  • Earn 38 platinum medals
  • Defeat 100 Team GO Rocket Grunts
  • Explore 300 km
  • Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day

Level 77

  • Earn 41 platinum medals
  • Win 100 Max Battles
  • Power up 7 Pokémon to their max CP
  • Make 10 trades with Pokémon caught at least 300 km apart

Level 78

  • Earn 44 platinum medals
  • Earn 400 hearts with your buddy
  • Explore 400 km
  • Complete 500 Field Research tasks
Level 79

  • Earn 47 platinum medals
  • Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 30 times
  • Obtain 50 Lucky Pokémon in trades
  • Hatch 100 Eggs

Level 80

  • Earn 50 platinum medals
  • Win 80 Trainer Battles in the GO Battle League
  • Make 999 Excellent Throws
  • Win 80 Raids

All trainer level-up rewards in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO level 80 journey rewards (Image via TPC)
With this new update, you will be eligible to receive rewards for reaching certain levels:

  • Level 25: Poke Ball Cap
  • Level 30: Poke Ball Shoes
  • Level 35: Poke Ball Jacket
  • Level 40: Great Ball Cap
  • Level 45: Great Ball Shoes
  • Level 50: Great Ball Jacket
  • Level 55: Ultra Ball Cap
  • Level 60: Ultra Ball Shoes
  • Level 65: Ultra Ball Jacket
  • Level 71: Level 71 Shoes
  • Level 73: Level 73 Shades
  • Level 75: Level 75 Pants
  • Level 77: Level 77 Pose
  • Level 79: Level 79 Hairstyle (Short) and Level 79 Hairstyle (Long)
  • Level 80: Level 80 Jacket

Trainers who earned rewards for reaching level 50 before October 15, 2025, will retain them. If you are at level 23 or above, you will see a boost in your trainer level after October 15. You will also retroactively receive any reward item due to you.

Besides items, trainers will also receive additional bag and Pokemon storage by reaching certain level milestones. Beyond level 70, trainers will also have a higher chance of becoming Lucky Friends with players they are already Best Friends with.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
