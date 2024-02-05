Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024: Dragons Unleashed preparation guide

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024: Dragons Unleashed is the latest event in Niantic's mobile game, and players might be looking for a preparation guide for it. The celebrations kick off at 10 am local time on February 5, 2024, and end at 8 pm local time on February 11, 2024. As the name suggests, this event focuses on Dragon-type Pocket Monsters.

This article will highlight the event bonuses, rare critters (and shinies) you should look out for, and some tips and tricks to make the most out of Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024: Dragons Unleashed.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024: Dragons Unleashed event bonuses

During the event, you will experience the following bonuses:

Increased chance for Lucky Pokémon in trades

Increased opportunity to become Lucky Friends

Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024: Dragons Unleashed rare catches and shinies

Dragon-type Pocket Monsters are all relatively rare. Therefore, most of the critters featured in this event can be coveted catches. That said, here are some you should be on the lookout for:

Dratini - Dragonite is an excellent pick for the Master League

Jangmo-o - This is still one of the rarest pseudo-legendaries in the game, right alongside Frigibax.

Drampa: This Pocket Monster is releasing during the event, and its unique typing can make for an interesting PvP pick.

Swablu: Altaria is still a solid Great League pick.

Gible: Mega Garchomp is the second-best when it comes to both Dragon and Ground-type PvE attackers.

Deino: Hydreigon is one of the best Dark-type PvE attackers.

The following are the shiny Pocket Monsters you should hunt for:

Drampa

Goomy

Magicarp

Turtonator

Gible

Check out the shiny odds for all featured Pocket Monsters during Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024: Dragons Unleashed.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024: Dragons Unleashed best tips and tricks

Trade as much as you can

Since one of the event bonuses increases the chance of finding Lucky Pokemon, you should try to do as many trades as possible. For beginners, Lucky Pocket Monsters have at least 12/12/12 IVs and cost half the amount of Stardust to power up.

Practice your throws

Throwing Pokeballs is one of the most important skills you must learn as a Pokemon GO player. Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws in Pokemon GO give you extra XP and increase your chances of capturing Pocket Monsters. Since Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2024: Dragons Unleashed also has an increased chance of awarding you Candy and Candy XL for these throws, this is the perfect chance to hone this skill.

Use Lure Modules and Incense generously

Since most of the Pocket Monsters featured in this event have utility, it is the perfect opportunity to bring out these spawn-rate-boosting items. Make sure to remain mobile while using Incense so as to make the most of the item.

