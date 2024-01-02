Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 Timed Research allows trainers to complete various tasks and reap rewards. The accompanying event has already begun with the beginning of a new year. The paid Timed Research provides exciting pocket monster encounters, Stardust, PokeCoins, and XP. Players also get to participate in event-themed Field Research tasks.

We have gathered all the available information for Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 Timed Research and Field Research below.

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 Timed Research tasks and rewards guide

The ticket for New Year's 2024 Timed Research is available for US$1.00 (or the same in the regional currency) in the in-game shop.

The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

New Year's 2024 TImed Research - Step 1 of 1

Walk 1 km - 2024x Stardust

Catch 20 Pokemon - Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs - Hoothoot wearing New Year's Hat encounter

Take 4 snapshots of wild Pokemon - Wurmple wearing Party Hat encounter

Rewards: 100x PokeCoins, 10000 XP

The questline must be completed and rewards claimed by January 3, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO New Year's 2024 Field Research tasks and rewards guide

New Year's 2024 Field Research will provide trainers with both pocket monster encounters and Stardust. The available tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of LeekDuck):

Catch 5 Darumaka - Darumaka encounter [shiny variant available], 2024x Stardust

Catch 3 Bronzor - Bronzor encounter [shiny variant available], 2024x Stardust

Hatch 2 Eggs - 2024x Stardust

